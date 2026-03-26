South Cobb Lions Club Begins Vision Checks for Mableton Preschoolers

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the vision screening at Rising Star Learning Center in Mableton:
The South Cobb Lions Club along with Bridgett Washington from the Georgia
Dept of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) began our first day of conducting
vision screenings in preschools. Rising Star Learning Center in Mableton was
chosen because of their warm leadership and reputation for excellence. Aaron
and Jessica Whitehead had everything ready for us prior to arrival. The
four-year-olds that we screened were very well behaved and everything went
smoothly.
To our surprise, the City of Mableton Mayor, Michael Owens, and Public
Relations Director, Justin Barr, showed up for this special occasion. They
came prepared with Certificates of Appreciation. They also took time to
thank the staff of Rising Star Early Learning Center for their superb record
of educating our future achievers.
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