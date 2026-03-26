South Cobb Lions Club Begins Vision Checks for Mableton Preschoolers

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the vision screening at Rising Star Learning Center in Mableton:

The South Cobb Lions Club along with Bridgett Washington from the Georgia

Dept of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) began our first day of conducting

vision screenings in preschools. Rising Star Learning Center in Mableton was

chosen because of their warm leadership and reputation for excellence. Aaron

and Jessica Whitehead had everything ready for us prior to arrival. The

four-year-olds that we screened were very well behaved and everything went

smoothly.



To our surprise, the City of Mableton Mayor, Michael Owens, and Public

Relations Director, Justin Barr, showed up for this special occasion. They

came prepared with Certificates of Appreciation. They also took time to

thank the staff of Rising Star Early Learning Center for their superb record

of educating our future achievers.