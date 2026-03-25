January 2026 Home Sales in the North Cobb High School Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $675,000 for 4824 ARCHER PL (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026: $88,000 for 4825 GRIGGS ST NW (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4561 GRENADINE CIR 1/5/2026 $396,000.00 2154 2419 DOUBLETREE DR 1/6/2026 $440,000.00 2234 2482 INSDALE TRCE 1/6/2026 $389,000.00 1848 3521 BUTLER SPRINGS TRCE 1/6/2026 $387,800.00 2373 4825 GRIGGS ST NW 1/6/2026 $88,000.00 768 4980 FOREST AVE NW 1/7/2026 $250,000.00 1383 4336 THORNGATE LN 1/8/2026 $294,900.00 1420 1791 BOXWOOD DR 1/8/2026 $390,000.00 2329 4824 ARCHER PL 1/9/2026 $675,000.00 3188 2877 CRESSINGTON BND 1/9/2026 $400,000.00 1367 3299 MCEVER PARK CIR 1/12/2026 $370,000.00 1852 3022 ESTUARY RDG 1/12/2026 $330,000.00 1126 4704 LIBERTY SQUARE DR 1/13/2026 $260,000.00 1420 1800 BAYNARD CT 1/13/2026 $340,000.00 1846 3157 PEARTREE DR 1/14/2026 $340,000.00 1407 4005 KNIGHTSBRIDGE RD 1/14/2026 $215,000.00 1284 4936 JATOBA RD 1/14/2026 $380,000.00 2160 4805 GUAVA TRCE 1/15/2026 $379,990.00 2316 3305 MCEVER WOODS CIR 1/16/2026 $495,000.00 3619 1740 HICKORY GROVE WAY 1/16/2026 $305,000.00 1408 2017 PINE HILL CIR 1/16/2026 $385,000.00 2151 LAKE ACWORTH DR 1/16/2026 $8,720.00 0 3342 CRANSTON LN 1/20/2026 $439,900.00 1540 3157 PARFAIT PL 1/21/2026 $340,000.00 1483 1714 ENGLISH IVEY LN 1/22/2026 $345,000.00 1288 3349 VERDI LN 1/22/2026 $387,500.00 1884 3346 CRANSTON LN 1/22/2026 $425,000.00 1540 2848 WHITEVIEW DR 1/22/2026 $188,750.00 1325 4504 LOMBARDY WAY 1/23/2026 $220,000.00 818 3324 WHITMORE CT 1/23/2026 $340,000.00 2532 3523 DAVENTRY LN 1/23/2026 $368,000.00 1590 3504 MCGUIRE LN 1/27/2026 $370,000.00 1239 2418 CENTENNIAL HILL WAY 1/27/2026 $390,000.00 1616 1800 CRESCENT HILL DR 1/27/2026 $357,000.00 2102 1015 KENNESAW SPRINGS DR 1/27/2026 $288,600.00 1595 2987 CARRIE FARM RD 1/28/2026 $363,500.00 1396 1865 HICKORY CREEK CT 1/29/2026 $363,000.00 1606 2595 WILLOW GROVE RD UNIT 6 1/29/2026 $246,500.00 1368 2553 WILLOW GROVE RD UNIT 13 1/29/2026 $275,000.00 1368 4912 LIGHTWOOD CT 1/30/2026 $380,000.00 2834 3962 LULLWATER MAIN 1/30/2026 $411,500.00 2408 2110 DOBBINS DR 1/30/2026 $340,000.00 1305 1744 HICKORY HEIGHTS WAY 1/30/2026 $530,607.00 2502 4914 MAGNOLIA COTTAGE WAY UNIT 2 1/30/2026 $322,000.00 1477 2905 FULLERS ALY 1/30/2026 $530,000.00 1932 1839 TRANQUIL FIELD DR 1/30/2026 $430,000.00 2394 3352 CRANSTON LN 1/30/2026 $399,900.00 1540 2806 FULLERS ALY 1/30/2026 $441,200.00 1724 2939 CARRIE FARM RD 1/30/2026 $365,000.00 1524 1745 HICKORY HEIGHTS WAY 1/30/2026 $554,712.00 2502 4219 BRANDY ANN DR 1/30/2026 $385,000.00 1258

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.