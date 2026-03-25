January 2026 Home Sales in the North Cobb High School Zone

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4824 Archer Place home in North Cobb High School attendance zone, highest January 2026 sale at $675,000 according to Cobb County Tax Assessor

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 25, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $675,000 for 4824 ARCHER PL (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026: $88,000 for 4825 GRIGGS ST NW (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4561 GRENADINE CIR1/5/2026$396,000.002154
2419 DOUBLETREE DR1/6/2026$440,000.002234
2482 INSDALE TRCE1/6/2026$389,000.001848
3521 BUTLER SPRINGS TRCE1/6/2026$387,800.002373
4825 GRIGGS ST NW1/6/2026$88,000.00768
4980 FOREST AVE NW1/7/2026$250,000.001383
4336 THORNGATE LN1/8/2026$294,900.001420
1791 BOXWOOD DR1/8/2026$390,000.002329
4824 ARCHER PL1/9/2026$675,000.003188
2877 CRESSINGTON BND1/9/2026$400,000.001367
3299 MCEVER PARK CIR1/12/2026$370,000.001852
3022 ESTUARY RDG1/12/2026$330,000.001126
4704 LIBERTY SQUARE DR1/13/2026$260,000.001420
1800 BAYNARD CT1/13/2026$340,000.001846
3157 PEARTREE DR1/14/2026$340,000.001407
4005 KNIGHTSBRIDGE RD1/14/2026$215,000.001284
4936 JATOBA RD1/14/2026$380,000.002160
4805 GUAVA TRCE1/15/2026$379,990.002316
3305 MCEVER WOODS CIR1/16/2026$495,000.003619
1740 HICKORY GROVE WAY1/16/2026$305,000.001408
2017 PINE HILL CIR1/16/2026$385,000.002151
LAKE ACWORTH DR1/16/2026$8,720.000
3342 CRANSTON LN1/20/2026$439,900.001540
3157 PARFAIT PL1/21/2026$340,000.001483
1714 ENGLISH IVEY LN1/22/2026$345,000.001288
3349 VERDI LN1/22/2026$387,500.001884
3346 CRANSTON LN1/22/2026$425,000.001540
2848 WHITEVIEW DR1/22/2026$188,750.001325
4504 LOMBARDY WAY1/23/2026$220,000.00818
3324 WHITMORE CT1/23/2026$340,000.002532
3523 DAVENTRY LN1/23/2026$368,000.001590
3504 MCGUIRE LN1/27/2026$370,000.001239
2418 CENTENNIAL HILL WAY1/27/2026$390,000.001616
1800 CRESCENT HILL DR1/27/2026$357,000.002102
1015 KENNESAW SPRINGS DR1/27/2026$288,600.001595
2987 CARRIE FARM RD1/28/2026$363,500.001396
1865 HICKORY CREEK CT1/29/2026$363,000.001606
2595 WILLOW GROVE RD UNIT 61/29/2026$246,500.001368
2553 WILLOW GROVE RD UNIT 131/29/2026$275,000.001368
4912 LIGHTWOOD CT1/30/2026$380,000.002834
3962 LULLWATER MAIN1/30/2026$411,500.002408
2110 DOBBINS DR1/30/2026$340,000.001305
1744 HICKORY HEIGHTS WAY1/30/2026$530,607.002502
4914 MAGNOLIA COTTAGE WAY UNIT 21/30/2026$322,000.001477
2905 FULLERS ALY1/30/2026$530,000.001932
1839 TRANQUIL FIELD DR1/30/2026$430,000.002394
3352 CRANSTON LN1/30/2026$399,900.001540
2806 FULLERS ALY1/30/2026$441,200.001724
2939 CARRIE FARM RD1/30/2026$365,000.001524
1745 HICKORY HEIGHTS WAY1/30/2026$554,712.002502
4219 BRANDY ANN DR1/30/2026$385,000.001258

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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