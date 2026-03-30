West Cobb Regional Library to host writer’s open mic, book talks and games in April

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An old-fashioned bound book with a quill

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 30, 2026

Cobb County Public Library celebrates National Poetry Month

By Kelly Johnson

While with no specific poetry event for National Poetry Month, West Cobb Regional Library still offers an opportunity for poets to hone their craft with its Writer’s Open Mic Night. This adult program meets monthly, on the third Wednesday, which for April is the 15th, at 6:30 PM.

Where writers may be up and coming or established, poets—who are also writers—can read their work and receive feedback. Any poet considering attending Writer’s Open Mic Night should understand that their work would potentially help long-form writers because poetry requires conciseness, rhythm (or pacing), and imagery, and they would be sharing the building blocks of writing. Poets may in turn discover new themes or ideas from the stories and plots of aspiring authors.

Moreover, with enough poems, poets could very well achieve publication, too. For any poet wishing to participate in Writer’s Open Mic Night, register here.

Other events scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:

  • Open Play Chess! Black Light, Wednesday, April 1st at 5:30 PM
  • Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday, Wednesday, April 8th at 5:30 PM
  • Tea & Talk, Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 PM

(The Correspondent by Virginia Evans)

  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, April 20th at 6:30 PM

(The Quiet Librarian by Allen Eskens)

NOTE:

The library will be closed:

  • Friday, April 3rd for Good Friday
  • Sunday, April 5th for Easter

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 01, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


17:30Open Play Chess! Black Light




APRIL 02, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: Fire Investigator




APRIL 03, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00GOOD FRIDAY




APRIL 04, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




APRIL 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 05, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00EASTER




APRIL 06, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


Pokémon Club (Cancelled for Voting)




APRIL 07, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00




APRIL 08, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


17:30Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday


17:30Open Play Chess!




APRIL 09, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club


16:00Afterschool Storycraft




APRIL 10, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




APRIL 11, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




APRIL 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 12, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 13, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




APRIL 14, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Beginning Mahjong


11:30Toddler Storytime


12:30Preschool Storytime


18:30Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club




APRIL 15, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


18:30Writer’s Open Mic Night




APRIL 16, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity ART!


14:00Tea & Talk (The Correspondent by Virginia Evans)




APRIL 17, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




APRIL 18, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:30Fearless Art (Tweens and Teens, 9-15 Only)


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




APRIL 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 19, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 20, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club


18:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Quiet Librarian by Allen Eskens)




APRIL 21, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Toddler Storytime


12:30Preschool Storytime


14:00Forensics 101: An Introduction to the Work of a Forensic Investigator


18:00Bank on Your Success: Business Finance Basics




APRIL 22, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


14:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced


17:30Open Play Chess!




APRIL 23, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club




APRIL 24, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




APRIL 25, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Saturday Storycraft!


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




APRIL 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 26, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 27, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime!


15:30Pokémon Club


18:30Library Board of Trustees Meeting




APRIL 28, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Toddler Storytime


12:30Preschool Storytime




APRIL 29, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


17:30Open Play Chess!




APRIL 30, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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