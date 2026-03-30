West Cobb Regional Library to host writer’s open mic, book talks and games in April

Cobb County Public Library celebrates National Poetry Month
By Kelly Johnson
While with no specific poetry event for National Poetry Month, West Cobb Regional Library still offers an opportunity for poets to hone their craft with its Writer’s Open Mic Night. This adult program meets monthly, on the third Wednesday, which for April is the 15th, at 6:30 PM.
Where writers may be up and coming or established, poets—who are also writers—can read their work and receive feedback. Any poet considering attending Writer’s Open Mic Night should understand that their work would potentially help long-form writers because poetry requires conciseness, rhythm (or pacing), and imagery, and they would be sharing the building blocks of writing. Poets may in turn discover new themes or ideas from the stories and plots of aspiring authors.
Moreover, with enough poems, poets could very well achieve publication, too. For any poet wishing to participate in Writer’s Open Mic Night, register here.
Other events scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:
- Open Play Chess! Black Light, Wednesday, April 1st at 5:30 PM
- Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday, Wednesday, April 8th at 5:30 PM
- Tea & Talk, Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 PM
(The Correspondent by Virginia Evans)
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, April 20th at 6:30 PM
(The Quiet Librarian by Allen Eskens)
NOTE:
The library will be closed:
- Friday, April 3rd for Good Friday
- Sunday, April 5th for Easter
The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.
Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.
West Cobb Regional Library is located at:
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane
Kennesaw, Georgia 30152
+1 770 499 4485
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
APRIL 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 01, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|17:30
|Open Play Chess! Black Light
|APRIL 02, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: Fire Investigator
|APRIL 03, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|GOOD FRIDAY
|APRIL 04, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
APRIL 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 05, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|EASTER
|APRIL 06, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|–
|Pokémon Club (Cancelled for Voting)
|APRIL 07, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|APRIL 08, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|17:30
|Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30
|Open Play Chess!
|APRIL 09, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|16:00
|Afterschool Storycraft
|APRIL 10, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|APRIL 11, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
APRIL 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 12, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|APRIL 13, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|APRIL 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Beginning Mahjong
|11:30
|Toddler Storytime
|12:30
|Preschool Storytime
|18:30
|Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club
|APRIL 15, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|18:30
|Writer’s Open Mic Night
|APRIL 16, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity ART!
|14:00
|Tea & Talk (The Correspondent by Virginia Evans)
|APRIL 17, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|APRIL 18, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:30
|Fearless Art (Tweens and Teens, 9-15 Only)
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
APRIL 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 19, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|APRIL 20, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Quiet Librarian by Allen Eskens)
|APRIL 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Toddler Storytime
|12:30
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00
|Forensics 101: An Introduction to the Work of a Forensic Investigator
|18:00
|Bank on Your Success: Business Finance Basics
|APRIL 22, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|14:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced
|17:30
|Open Play Chess!
|APRIL 23, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|APRIL 24, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|APRIL 25, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00
|Saturday Storycraft!
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
APRIL 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 26, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|APRIL 27, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30
|Library Board of Trustees Meeting
|APRIL 28, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Toddler Storytime
|12:30
|Preschool Storytime
|APRIL 29, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|17:30
|Open Play Chess!
|APRIL 30, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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