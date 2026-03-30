West Cobb Regional Library to host writer’s open mic, book talks and games in April

By Kelly Johnson

While with no specific poetry event for National Poetry Month, West Cobb Regional Library still offers an opportunity for poets to hone their craft with its Writer’s Open Mic Night. This adult program meets monthly, on the third Wednesday, which for April is the 15th, at 6:30 PM.

Where writers may be up and coming or established, poets—who are also writers—can read their work and receive feedback. Any poet considering attending Writer’s Open Mic Night should understand that their work would potentially help long-form writers because poetry requires conciseness, rhythm (or pacing), and imagery, and they would be sharing the building blocks of writing. Poets may in turn discover new themes or ideas from the stories and plots of aspiring authors.

Moreover, with enough poems, poets could very well achieve publication, too. For any poet wishing to participate in Writer’s Open Mic Night, register here.

Other events scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:

Open Play Chess! Black Light, Wednesday, April 1st at 5:30 PM

Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday, Wednesday, April 8th at 5:30 PM

Tea & Talk, Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 PM

(The Correspondent by Virginia Evans)

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, April 20th at 6:30 PM

(The Quiet Librarian by Allen Eskens)

NOTE:

The library will be closed:

Friday, April 3 rd for Good Friday

for Good Friday Sunday, April 5th for Easter

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2026

WEEK 1

APRIL 2026

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT APRIL 05, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 EASTER







APRIL 06, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime



– Pokémon Club (Cancelled for Voting)







APRIL 07, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00









APRIL 08, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





17:30 Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday



17:30 Open Play Chess!







APRIL 09, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 West Cobb Craft Club



16:00 Afterschool Storycraft







APRIL 10, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









APRIL 11, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 Dungeons and Dragons









APRIL 2026

WEEK 3

APRIL 2026

WEEK 4

APRIL 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT APRIL 26, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









APRIL 27, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime!



15:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 Library Board of Trustees Meeting







APRIL 28, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





11:30 Toddler Storytime



12:30 Preschool Storytime







APRIL 29, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime!



17:30 Open Play Chess!







APRIL 30, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 West Cobb Craft Club







