Cobb County advance voting begins for Georgia US House 14th District runoff

By Mark Woolsey

Advance voting for the 14th District U.S. House runoff has kicked off leading up to the April 7 election.

On Saturday’s first day of early voting in Cobb, 1558 in-person votes were cast along with 16 mail ballots for a total of 1,574.

Voters will be able to cast advance ballots from Monday through Thursday of this week at: The Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, the West Cobb Regional Library ar1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw, the Boots Ward Recreation Center at 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs and the North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main in Acworth.

Voting hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and an absentee ballot drop box will be available at all locations.

Advance voting will not be available Friday April 3 and Monday April 6.

Voters must go to their assigned polling places on election day.

The runoff pits Democrat Shawn Haris and Republican Clayton Fuller against each other. They were the two top vote-getters in the initial round of voting March 10. Harris, a retired brigadier general and farmer, received more than 37 percent of the vote in a crowded field of 17. Fuller, District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit in Northwest Georgia, garnered almost 35 percent.

With neither candidate pulling 50 percent of the total the race was slated for a runoff.

The winner will serve the remainder of former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term ending in January of 2027. Greene submitted her resignation after a highly publicized falling out with fellow Republican and President Donald Trump.

Greene represented a district encompassing 10 counties in northwest Georgia. The district includes portions of Northwest and West Cobb.