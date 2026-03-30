Georgia Gas Prices Fall as State Gas Tax Suspension Eases Costs

Georgia drivers are getting some relief at the pump from the state’s suspension of the gas tax, even as conflict in the Middle East continues to push global oil prices higher.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia is $3.58, down 11 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. The average is 8 cents higher than a month ago and 64 cents above the price at the same time last year.

A driver filling a standard 15-gallon tank now pays about $53.70, according to AAA.

“Drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump due to rising crude oil costs,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “Governor Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax is helping provide relief, but with elevated oil prices, increasing seasonal demand, and the switch to summer gasoline, prices are likely to remain under pressure in the near term.”

AAA said drivers should be prepared for continued price fluctuations as oil markets remain volatile and seasonal demand increases.

National Trends

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline rose 4 cents over the past week to $3.98 a gallon. That is about $1 higher than a month ago, when the national average stood at $2.98 in late February.

AAA attributed the increase to higher oil prices tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, along with stronger demand from spring break travel. The national average could soon reach $4 a gallon for the first time since March 2022.

EV Charging Rates

For electric vehicle drivers, the national average price per kilowatt-hour at a public charging station held steady over the past week at 41 cents. AAA said drivers can compare charging prices along their route by using its TripTik Travel Planner.

EVs can be charged at home, if possible, at a much lower rate.

Gasoline Prices Around Georgia

Among Georgia metro areas, Atlanta recorded the highest average price for regular gasoline at $3.65 a gallon, followed by Athens at $3.63 and Gainesville at $3.62.

The lowest prices in the state were in Albany at $3.41 a gallon, Brunswick at $3.44 and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.45.

Cobb County Gasoline Prices

Prices in Cobb County for a gallon of regular unleaded average around $3.65 per gallon, about seven cents more than the statewide average, but 34 cents less than the national average.

How Does AAA Determine Gas Prices?

According to AAA: