Shawn Harris, Clay Fuller Advance to Runoff in GA-14 Special Election

By Mark Woolsey

Tuesday’s special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene as Georgia’s 14th district representative in Congress appears headed to a runoff.

The Secretary of State’s office says unofficial vote totals from the multi-county district show Democrat Shawn Harris polling 37.33 percent of the vote for a total of 43,241, apparently finishing in first place.

Republican Clay Fuller drew the second-highest number of votes, 40,388, capturing 34.87 percent of the turnout.

Controversial fellow GOP-er Colton Moore ran third, capturing 11.63 percent of the vote, which translates to 13,472 tallies.

The top two candidates now move on to an April 7 runoff.

Seventeen candidates were in the hunt for votes, 12 Republicans, three Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian.

Harris is a farmer and retired Army brigadier general who ran unsuccessfully for Greene’s seat in 2024.

Fuller has served as the District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit in Northwest Georgia. He won the full-throated endorsement of President Trump, who called him an “America First patriot.”

Harris made remarks to a group of supporters and a reporter that were posted on his website late Tuesday night.

“Donald Trump no longer controls northwest Georgia,” said the Democratic hopeful. “It’s over. A new era is coming in.”

He indicated he was confident about his chances in the runoff next month, saying that “tonight is about all the hardworking people In Northwest Georgia. We will represent every last one of them.”

And he indicated he and volunteers will be right back to knocking on doors on Wednesday.

Republican Fuller also set a brisk and business-like tone, and said they’ll also quickly return to the hustings.

He told 11 Alive that “What we’ve been doing is working, and we’re going to keep telling the voters that we’ve been endorsed by President Trump and we’re going to go up there and be a fighter for them.”

He said that’s the message that will carry him to victory on April 7.

After that special election, the winner will serve for the remainder of this year’s session of Congress, concluding just after the finish of the 119th Congress Jan at the beginning of January.

Also on tap is a May 19 primary for House seats nationwide (including the 14th)followed by a Nov. 3. general election. The winner of that contest will take the reins of the14th at the beginning of 2027.

The seat became vacant on Jan. 5. following former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s announced resignation in November, Greene gave up her seat after a very public falling-out with President Trump.

The 14th congressional district includes northwest Cobb County as part of its 10-county span. The district heads north and west to Rome and then heads west to the Alabama border and north to the Tennessee line in the Chattanooga region.

It is widely considered one of the reddest (Republican) counties in the state, making Tuesday’s results all the more eye-opening.