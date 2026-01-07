Special election called to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional seat

By Mark Woolsey

A March 10 special election has been set to fill the 14th District U.S. House seat vacancy resulting from the resignation of GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The resignation took effect on Monday, a full year before the end of her term.

Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger issued the election call on Tuesday.

Green represented parts of northern and western Cobb County, as well as Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties. She was elected to represent the Rome-based district in 2020.

Georgia U.S. Congressional District 14

Raffensperger said in a news release that qualifying for the special election will be held at the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Floyd West Tower Suite 802, Atlanta.

Dates and hours of qualifying: Monday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $5,220.00.

Raffensperger also said that Monday, Feb. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the special election for those not on the voter rolls currently. Advance in-person absentee voting begins Feb. 16.

If no one candidate captures 50 percent of the vote tally, a special runoff will be held April 7.

Greene announced that she would quit Congress Nov 21. Her surprise announcement followed frustration with state GOP leaders and more notably, a highly publicized fallout with President Trump .

Greene broke with Trump over several key issues, including the controversial release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Greene wanted them released in the interest of transparency and some semblance of justice for traumatized victims. Trump wanted them kept under wraps.

They also feuded over the U.S. bombing raid on Iran, Trump’s tariff policies and for his and most Republicans’ refusal to support extending premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Greene said that her own adult children’s insurance premiums would double without extension action.

Most recently, she was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, condemning the U.S. military strike that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife.

She told interviewers that the operation represented “the same Washington playbook that we are sick and tired of that doesn’t serve the American people.”

President Trump condemned Greene, called her a traitor and rescinded his long standing support for her.

Roughly a dozen people, all but a few Republican, have announced their intention to seek the 14th District post.