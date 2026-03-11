Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, with a high near 81 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of widespread showers and storms that will move across the area this evening and overnight. Strong to locally severe thunderstorms are possible over northwest Georgia to the I-85 corridor, and in west-central GA. The primary threats would be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, but hail and a brief spin up tornado will also be possible.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 1:01 pm, 75 °F L: 73 ° H: 78 ° Feels like 75 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 66 % Pressure: 1018 mb 12 mph SW Wind Gust: 17 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:54 am Sunset: 7:42 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-02-01 37 16 26.5 -19.3 T 2026-02-02 52 21 36.5 -9.5 0 2026-02-03 60 35 47.5 1.3 0.01 2026-02-04 57 38 47.5 1.2 0.04 2026-02-05 45 33 39 -7.5 0 2026-02-06 65 30 47.5 0.8 0 2026-02-07 55 36 45.5 -1.4 0 2026-02-08 61 30 45.5 -1.6 0 2026-02-09 68 40 54 6.7 0 2026-02-10 70 47 58.5 11 0 2026-02-11 65 48 56.5 8.8 0.04 2026-02-12 65 39 52 4.1 0 2026-02-13 63 43 53 4.9 0 2026-02-14 62 38 50 1.7 T 2026-02-15 60 47 53.5 5 0.86 2026-02-16 69 48 58.5 9.7 0 2026-02-17 69 44 56.5 7.5 0 2026-02-18 69 52 60.5 11.3 T 2026-02-19 79 60 69.5 20 0 2026-02-20 80 64 72 22.3 0.01 2026-02-21 66 54 60 10 0.39 2026-02-22 58 32 45 -5.2 T 2026-02-23 40 28 34 -16.4 0 2026-02-24 54 24 39 -11.7 0 2026-02-25 63 41 52 1.1 0 2026-02-26 64 59 61.5 10.3 0.37 2026-02-27 M M M M M 2026-02-28 71 51 61 9.3 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”