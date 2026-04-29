Home Sales in Pope District Range From $425K to $1.87M

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2875 Holly Davis Court in East Cobb, highest-priced home sale at $1,875,000 in March 2026, Pope High School district

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 29, 2026

These prices for March 2026 home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

If the sale of a lot with no residential structure is included, it is on table below, but not considered for the “highest” and “lowest” home price.

Highest sale price in March 2026 :  $1,875,000 for 2875 HOLLY DAVIS CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in March 2026 : $425,000 for 3222 BLUFF RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1584 SANDPOINT DR3/2/2026$635,000.001982
2875 HOLLY DAVIS CT3/3/2026$1,875,000.005511
3218 HOLLY MILL RUN3/4/2026$475,000.001662
2934 WENDOVER ST3/5/2026$496,150.001862
2552 HOLLYCREEK DR3/6/2026$655,000.002681
2527 KINGSLEY DR3/9/2026$431,000.001848
2931 PRINCE HOWARD DR3/11/2026$520,000.002340
3009 BYRONS POND DR3/16/2026$1,395,000.003864
3067 WENDGATE DR3/17/2026$527,000.001764
2440 CEDAR FORKS TRL3/20/2026$430,500.001776
1611 CANTON HILLS CIR3/20/2026$520,000.001764
3277 ARTESSA LN3/20/2026$785,000.003715
3312 WINTER WOOD CT3/20/2026$577,000.001786
3071 INTREPID WAKE3/20/2026$815,000.003588
4035 WILLOWS WAY3/23/2026$750,000.003657
4472 CHIMNEY SPRINGS CT3/23/2026$638,000.002248
3306 STILLBROOK PASS3/23/2026$793,950.003756
4000 AMBERLEY LN3/25/2026$789,400.002673
2510 CAMELOT CIR3/26/2026$524,000.002001
3616 BLAKEFORD CT3/26/2026$915,000.004089
1771 CANTON HILLS CIR3/26/2026$450,000.001889
4645 SHALLOWFORD RD3/27/2026$590,000.001615
3222 BLUFF RD3/27/2026$425,000.001472
2678 BOULDER CREEK DR3/27/2026$1,485,000.004345
3429 WEYMOUTH CT3/30/2026$695,000.002776
2310 WOODS FIELD LN3/31/2026$1,227,500.004839
1650 CANTON HILLS CIR3/31/2026$560,000.002328
2774 BENTWOOD DR3/31/2026$525,000.001478
3307 CASTEEL RD3/31/2026$625,000.002500
1906 RAND RIDGE CT3/31/2026$1,500,000.004444

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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