Home Sales in Pope District Range From $425K to $1.87M

These prices for March 2026 home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

If the sale of a lot with no residential structure is included, it is on table below, but not considered for the “highest” and “lowest” home price.

Highest sale price in March 2026 : $1,875,000 for 2875 HOLLY DAVIS CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in March 2026 : $425,000 for 3222 BLUFF RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1584 SANDPOINT DR 3/2/2026 $635,000.00 1982 2875 HOLLY DAVIS CT 3/3/2026 $1,875,000.00 5511 3218 HOLLY MILL RUN 3/4/2026 $475,000.00 1662 2934 WENDOVER ST 3/5/2026 $496,150.00 1862 2552 HOLLYCREEK DR 3/6/2026 $655,000.00 2681 2527 KINGSLEY DR 3/9/2026 $431,000.00 1848 2931 PRINCE HOWARD DR 3/11/2026 $520,000.00 2340 3009 BYRONS POND DR 3/16/2026 $1,395,000.00 3864 3067 WENDGATE DR 3/17/2026 $527,000.00 1764 2440 CEDAR FORKS TRL 3/20/2026 $430,500.00 1776 1611 CANTON HILLS CIR 3/20/2026 $520,000.00 1764 3277 ARTESSA LN 3/20/2026 $785,000.00 3715 3312 WINTER WOOD CT 3/20/2026 $577,000.00 1786 3071 INTREPID WAKE 3/20/2026 $815,000.00 3588 4035 WILLOWS WAY 3/23/2026 $750,000.00 3657 4472 CHIMNEY SPRINGS CT 3/23/2026 $638,000.00 2248 3306 STILLBROOK PASS 3/23/2026 $793,950.00 3756 4000 AMBERLEY LN 3/25/2026 $789,400.00 2673 2510 CAMELOT CIR 3/26/2026 $524,000.00 2001 3616 BLAKEFORD CT 3/26/2026 $915,000.00 4089 1771 CANTON HILLS CIR 3/26/2026 $450,000.00 1889 4645 SHALLOWFORD RD 3/27/2026 $590,000.00 1615 3222 BLUFF RD 3/27/2026 $425,000.00 1472 2678 BOULDER CREEK DR 3/27/2026 $1,485,000.00 4345 3429 WEYMOUTH CT 3/30/2026 $695,000.00 2776 2310 WOODS FIELD LN 3/31/2026 $1,227,500.00 4839 1650 CANTON HILLS CIR 3/31/2026 $560,000.00 2328 2774 BENTWOOD DR 3/31/2026 $525,000.00 1478 3307 CASTEEL RD 3/31/2026 $625,000.00 2500 1906 RAND RIDGE CT 3/31/2026 $1,500,000.00 4444

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.