Creativity and Empowerment at the North Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
Among its May events, North Cobb Regional Library offers creativity with its Sticker Lab and Monthly Makers,and empowerment through Pizza & the Power of Your Vote and a Clear Mind, Calm Life.
For children (ages 10-14), the Sticker Lab will be available Monday, May 18th, from 6 to 7:30 PM. This is a program in which kids will use Canva to design their individual sticker before actually making it with a cricut. Registration is required here.
Later in May, Monthly Makers offers Mosaic Coasters on Saturday, the 23rd, at 11 AM. In the two hours slotted for this program, attendees (ages 14+) will learn and use techniques and mediums to make functional tile and wood coasters. Registration required here.
The first of two empowerment events occurs on the first Saturday of May, the 2nd, from 12 to 2 PM, with Pizza and the Power of Your Vote. Hosted by League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb County (LWVMCC), attendees (18+) shall participant in any number of ways, from registering to vote to writing post cards to voters. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and network. Contact the library at the number below about registration for this event.
May 12th, Tuesday evening at 6:00 PM, Cobb and Douglas Public Health will present its Clear Mind, Calm Life class on Strengthening Mental Health & Managing Stress. By understanding the connection between stress and mental health, learning strategies and techniques, and building resilience and emotional well-being, attendees will empower themselves to overcome life’s hurdles. No registration required.
Other relaxing (or rather entertaining) events scheduled for May at North Cobb Regional Library are:
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, May 4th at 6:00 PM
(After the Funeral by Agatha Christie)
- Romance Book Club, Wednesday, May 6th at 6:00 PM
(Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen)
- Horror Book Club, Monday, May 18th at 6:00 PM
(What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher)
- Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holes-Inspired Book Discussion,
Tuesday, May 19th at 6:00 PM
(Dust and Shadow by Lyndsay Faye)
Please note that North Cobb Regional Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.
Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.
North Cobb Regional Library is located at:
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144
+1 770 801 5320
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
MAY 2026
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 01, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 02, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
|12:00 – 14:00
|Pizza & the Power of Your Vote
MAY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 03, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 04, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|GED Prep Classes
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (After the Funeral by Agatha Christie)
|May 05, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|12:00 – 13:00
|Financial Lunch and Learn
|May 06, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|09:30 – 16:30
|AARP Smart Driver Course
|10:00 – 13:00
|GED Prep Classes
|12:00 – 14:00
|Craft and Chat
|18:00 – 19:30
|Romance Book Club (Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen)
|May 07, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 08, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 09, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MAY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 10, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 11, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|GED Prep Classes
|16:30 – 18:30
|Video Game Club (at North Cobb Regional Library)
|May 12, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:00
|Clear Mind, Calm Life: Strengthening Mental Health & Managing Stress
|May 13, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|GED Prep Classes
|12:0 – 14:00
|Craft and Chat
|May 14, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 15, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 16, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 11:00
|Tax and Social Security Seminar
MAY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 17, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 18, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|GED Prep Classes
|18:00 – 19:30
|Sticker Lab: Design, Make, and Trade
|18:00 – 19:30
|Horror Book Club (What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher)
|May 19, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:00
|Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion (Dust and Shadow by Lyndsay Faye)
|May 20, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|GED Prep Classes
|12:00 – 14:00
|Craft and Chat
|May 21, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 22, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 23, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Monthly Makers – Mosaic Coasters
MAY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 24, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 25, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|MEMORIAL DAY
|May 26, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 27, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|12:00 – 14:00
|Craft and Chat
|18:00 – 19:00
|All Ages BINGO
|May 28, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 29, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:30
|DIY Summer Reading Shirt (at NCRL)
|May 30, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MAY 2026
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 31, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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