Creativity and Empowerment at the North Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

Among its May events, North Cobb Regional Library offers creativity with its Sticker Lab and Monthly Makers,and empowerment through Pizza & the Power of Your Vote and a Clear Mind, Calm Life.

For children (ages 10-14), the Sticker Lab will be available Monday, May 18th, from 6 to 7:30 PM. This is a program in which kids will use Canva to design their individual sticker before actually making it with a cricut. Registration is required here.

Later in May, Monthly Makers offers Mosaic Coasters on Saturday, the 23rd, at 11 AM. In the two hours slotted for this program, attendees (ages 14+) will learn and use techniques and mediums to make functional tile and wood coasters. Registration required here.

The first of two empowerment events occurs on the first Saturday of May, the 2nd, from 12 to 2 PM, with Pizza and the Power of Your Vote. Hosted by League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb County (LWVMCC), attendees (18+) shall participant in any number of ways, from registering to vote to writing post cards to voters. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and network. Contact the library at the number below about registration for this event.

May 12th, Tuesday evening at 6:00 PM, Cobb and Douglas Public Health will present its Clear Mind, Calm Life class on Strengthening Mental Health & Managing Stress. By understanding the connection between stress and mental health, learning strategies and techniques, and building resilience and emotional well-being, attendees will empower themselves to overcome life’s hurdles. No registration required.

Other relaxing (or rather entertaining) events scheduled for May at North Cobb Regional Library are:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, May 4th at 6:00 PM

(After the Funeral by Agatha Christie)

Romance Book Club, Wednesday, May 6th at 6:00 PM

(Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen)

Horror Book Club, Monday, May 18th at 6:00 PM

(What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher)

Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holes-Inspired Book Discussion,

Tuesday, May 19th at 6:00 PM

(Dust and Shadow by Lyndsay Faye)

Please note that North Cobb Regional Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2026

MAY 2026

WEEK 1

MAY 2026

WEEK 2

MAY 2026

WEEK 3

MAY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 24, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









May 25, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 MEMORIAL DAY







May 26, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00









May 27, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





12:00 – 14:00 Craft and Chat



18:00 – 19:00 All Ages BINGO







May 28, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







May 29, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





11:00 – 12:30 DIY Summer Reading Shirt (at NCRL)







May 30, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











MAY 2026

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 31, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









