Sweetwater Mission Highlights Growth at Cobb Golf Tournament

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Sweetwater Mission Annual Golf Tournament:

Sweetwater Mission hosted a successful Annual Golf Tournament at the Marietta Hilton Golf Club, where Executive Director Debbie Ginocchio thanked sponsors, including Smith Sales, and shared updates on the organization’s progress. The nonprofit now supports more than 2,000 families each week with food assistance.

A key announcement highlighted the expansion of the organization’s Transformation Center. The center, which currently houses Seize the Sight, Hero Nursing Institute, and Four Corners Youth Mentoring, will soon add Construction Ready. This new program will offer a 20-day training course for applicants ages 16 to 24, leading to multiple industry certifications.

Following the announcements and remarks from new board member Wayne Blackstone, participants began the golf competition. By 10 a.m., ideal weather conditions made for a perfect day on the course.

Sweetwater Mission also recognized the contributions of its volunteers, including members of the South Cobb Rotary Club, students from Kennesaw State University, and the South Cobb Lions Club.