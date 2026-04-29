Chattahoochee Tech, Cobb police create pathway from college to public safety career

According to an announcement on the Cobb County website, Chattahoochee Technical College students now have a direct path from public safety coursework to a full-time law enforcement career through a new partnership with the Cobb County Police Department.

The agreement allows students in Chattahoochee Tech’s Public Safety Technology Associate of Applied Science program to complete part of their degree through the Cobb County Police Academy. After graduating from the academy, students may begin their careers as Cobb County police officers.

Students first complete 39 hours of general education and occupational courses at Chattahoochee Tech. They then work with an academic advisor to apply to the Cobb County Police Academy. The application process includes an online application, background review, physical agility testing and interviews.

Once accepted, students complete the remaining 21 hours of their degree through academy coursework. Training includes criminal law, investigations, patrol operations, emergency vehicle operation and firearms. The academy courses count toward the Public Safety Technology AAS degree.

Cobb County Police Chief James Ferrell said the partnership is designed to strengthen the future of public safety.

“The Cobb County Police Department is proud to partner with Chattahoochee Technical College on a forward-looking program that invests in the future of public safety. This initiative allows students in the college’s Public Safety Technology program to earn an associate’s degree while completing our department’s training academy. By combining academic instruction with hands-on law enforcement training, we are preparing the next generation of officers to meet the demands of modern policing with both knowledge and practical experience.”

Chattahoochee Technical College President Heather Pence said the agreement reflects the college’s mission to connect students with meaningful careers.

“At Chattahoochee Tech, we’re committed to helping students build meaningful careers that strengthen our communities,” said President Pence. “This agreement with the Cobb County Police Department reflects the power of true community partnership. By working closely with CCPD, we’re creating a clear, guided pathway into public safety careers that is rooted in collaboration and shared purpose. By connecting our academic foundation with CCPD’s exceptional training, we’re helping students move confidently from college to a career of service — and empowering them to make a lasting impact in the communities they will serve.”

Applications for the upcoming semester at Chattahoochee Tech are open now. More information is available at www.chattahoocheetech.edu. Details about joining the Cobb County Police Department are available at joincobbpolice.com.