East Cobb Lions Club tournament held at Indian Hills Golf Club

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the East Cobb Lions Club annual golf tournament:

The East Cobb Lions Club successfully hosted its Annual Golf Tournament at

the Indian Hills Golf Club, delivering a first-class experience encompassing

a raffle, putting competition, sponsor magazine, and exceptional food, all

set against perfect weather conditions. We extend our gratitude to the

volunteers from Pinnacle Bank and returning former members for their

invaluable contributions to the event’s success and memorable nature. Most

of all, we appreciate our sponsors and players.