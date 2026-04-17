Cobb County Firefighters Probe Second Blaze at Concord Crossing

Cobb County firefighters are seeking the cause of the second blaze at the same apartment complex in less than two months.

Cobb Fire Lt. Stephen Bennett says the blaze broke out at the Concord Crossing apartments on Woodsong Way near south Cobb Drive at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A woman called 9-1-1 from her second-floor apartment and “said that her kitchen was on fire and that fire was also outside her apartment on the patio, “ Bennett says.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found that eight units in the building were heavily fire damaged and that four more had significant smoke and water damage. He says potentially a dozen families may have been impacted.

Bennett says “fortunately there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.”

That was not the case on Feb 22, when fire tore through the same complex and left three people dead, two children and an adult. Two other people, a child and an adult, were critically injured in that blaze.

More than two dozen people were displaced from their homes in February’s fire, which was said to be “likely accidental.”

Bennett says the owners of the complex told officials Thursday that there were enough vacant units to accommodate almost all of those left without a place to stay.

The fire department says water supply issues forced them to run a supply line to the site of the blaze from another apartment complex across the street.

The cause of this latest fire is undetermined.