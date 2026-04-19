Cobb PARKS posts summer camp schedule for 2026

If you’re looking for a summer camp experience for your kids, and want to keep in local, Cobb PARKS has something for the interests of nearly every child or teen.
Cobb PARKS posted the following schedule for this year’s summer camps:
Arts
• Mable House Arts Center camps – Mable Mixtape Camp
Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 31
Kids are grouped by age, for ages 5 – 15
• Sewell Mill Cultural Center – The Year 3000
Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 17
Kids are grouped by age, for ages 6 – 13
• The Art Place – Mountain View – Art That Pops! Camps, Manga, Video Game Drawing, and clay
Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 31
Kids are grouped by age, for ages 6 – 16
• The Art Station – Big Shanty – Carnival Art camps, clay camps
Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 31
Kids are grouped by age, for ages 5 – 17
Theatre Camps
• Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Camp – themes change weekly
Full days, by the week, June 1 – July 31
For ages 6 – 13
• The Art Place Cabaret Camp – Matilda Jr.
Full days, weekdays, June 1 – 13
For ages 10 – 17
• The Art Place – Y2K Drama Camp
Half days, PM, July 6 – 10
For ages 12-17
• The Art Place – Dancing Through Oz
Half days, AM, July 7 – 13
For ages 6 – 11
• The Art Place – K-Pop Dance and Drama Camp
Half days, AM, July 7 – 20
For ages 7 – 14
Recreation Centers Summer Day Camps
June 1 – July 31
By the week, themes change weekly
For ages 6 – 12
At these locations:
• Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 West Booth Road Extension, Marietta
• Fullers Recreation Center, 3499 Robinson Road, Marietta
• Milford Recreation Center, 675 Smyrna Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta
• Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
• Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
Tennis Camps
By the week, by age and level at four locations:
• Kennworth Tennis Center, 3900 South Main Street NW, Acworth
• Sweetwater Tennis Center, 2447 Clay Road, Austell
• Terrell Mill Tennis Center, 480 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta
• Lost Mountain Tennis Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
Gymnastics
Cobb Gymnastics Center – Unlimited Gymnastics Camp
542 Fairground Street, Marietta
May 26 – July 17, 9 a.m – 3 p.m.
For ages 3.5 – 10
Nature Camps
Nature Adventure Camp at Price Park
4715 Stilesboro Road, Kennesaw
June 8 – 11, 9 a.m. – noon
For ages 7 – 10
Nature and History Camp at Green Meadows Preserve
3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta
June 15 – 18, 9 a.m. – noon
For ages 7 – 10
Summer Garden Camp at Hyde Farm Park
721 Hyde Road, Marietta
June 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
For ages 8 – 12
Mountain Bike Camp at Allatoona Creek Park
5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth
July 6 – 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
For ages 5 – 11
Therapeutics
Cobb Therapeutics Camp at Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell Street SE, Smyrna
Weekly themes
June 1 – July 24
For children and adults with developmental disabilities, ages 7 – 21
To register, you’ll need:
- Participant name + date of birth
- Medical/allergy info (if applicable)
- Emergency contact information
- Payment method
Need Help?
If you have questions about a specific camp, accommodations, or registration support, contact the facility hosting your camp, and our team will help you get set up.
Cobb PARKS Centers and Facilities
Register for Camps on CivicRec here
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