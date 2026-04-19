Cobb PARKS posts summer camp schedule for 2026

If you’re looking for a summer camp experience for your kids, and want to keep in local, Cobb PARKS has something for the interests of nearly every child or teen.

Cobb PARKS posted the following schedule for this year’s summer camps:

Arts

• Mable House Arts Center camps – Mable Mixtape Camp

Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 31

Kids are grouped by age, for ages 5 – 15

• Sewell Mill Cultural Center – The Year 3000

Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 17

Kids are grouped by age, for ages 6 – 13

• The Art Place – Mountain View – Art That Pops! Camps, Manga, Video Game Drawing, and clay

Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 31

Kids are grouped by age, for ages 6 – 16

• The Art Station – Big Shanty – Carnival Art camps, clay camps

Half days, by the week, June 1 – July 31

Kids are grouped by age, for ages 5 – 17

Theatre Camps

• Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Camp – themes change weekly

Full days, by the week, June 1 – July 31

For ages 6 – 13

• The Art Place Cabaret Camp – Matilda Jr.

Full days, weekdays, June 1 – 13

For ages 10 – 17

• The Art Place – Y2K Drama Camp

Half days, PM, July 6 – 10

For ages 12-17

• The Art Place – Dancing Through Oz

Half days, AM, July 7 – 13

For ages 6 – 11

• The Art Place – K-Pop Dance and Drama Camp

Half days, AM, July 7 – 20

For ages 7 – 14

Recreation Centers Summer Day Camps

June 1 – July 31

By the week, themes change weekly

For ages 6 – 12

At these locations:

• Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 West Booth Road Extension, Marietta

• Fullers Recreation Center, 3499 Robinson Road, Marietta

• Milford Recreation Center, 675 Smyrna Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta

• Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs

• Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

Tennis Camps

By the week, by age and level at four locations:

• Kennworth Tennis Center, 3900 South Main Street NW, Acworth

• Sweetwater Tennis Center, 2447 Clay Road, Austell

• Terrell Mill Tennis Center, 480 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta

• Lost Mountain Tennis Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

Gymnastics

Cobb Gymnastics Center – Unlimited Gymnastics Camp

542 Fairground Street, Marietta

May 26 – July 17, 9 a.m – 3 p.m.

For ages 3.5 – 10

Nature Camps

Nature Adventure Camp at Price Park

4715 Stilesboro Road, Kennesaw

June 8 – 11, 9 a.m. – noon

For ages 7 – 10

Nature and History Camp at Green Meadows Preserve

3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta

June 15 – 18, 9 a.m. – noon

For ages 7 – 10

Summer Garden Camp at Hyde Farm Park

721 Hyde Road, Marietta

June 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For ages 8 – 12

Mountain Bike Camp at Allatoona Creek Park

5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth

July 6 – 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For ages 5 – 11

Therapeutics

Cobb Therapeutics Camp at Windy Hill Community Center

1885 Roswell Street SE, Smyrna

Weekly themes

June 1 – July 24

For children and adults with developmental disabilities, ages 7 – 21

To register, you’ll need:

Participant name + date of birth

Medical/allergy info (if applicable)

Emergency contact information

Payment method

Need Help?

If you have questions about a specific camp, accommodations, or registration support, contact the facility hosting your camp, and our team will help you get set up.

Cobb PARKS Centers and Facilities

Register for Camps on CivicRec here