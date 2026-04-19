How much do you know about Cobb County government? Take the quiz and find out!

How much do you know about Cobb County’s government and departments? Knowing who does what in the county is valuable information when you need to contact someone within the county, whether it’s to get a pothole filled, or apply for a marriage license. This quiz won’t give you that much depth of knowledge, but it will be a start!
The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.
Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays.
The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.
Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.
If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.
Have fun!
Test your knowledge of Cobb County government: it's departments and director
Test your knowledge of Cobb County government: it's departments and director
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