How much do you know about Cobb County government? Take the quiz and find out!

How much do you know about Cobb County’s government and departments? Knowing who does what in the county is valuable information when you need to contact someone within the county, whether it’s to get a pothole filled, or apply for a marriage license. This quiz won’t give you that much depth of knowledge, but it will be a start!

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

Test your knowledge of Cobb County government: it's departments and director 1. What department creates maps and apps highlighting various features in the county, including My Neighborhood, and the Cobb County District Lookup? Economic Development Community Development Zoning Cobb GIS 2. Who is the director of the Cobb Community Development department? Stephanie Wright Jessica Guinn Dr. Jackie McMorris Pamela Mabry 3. How many commission districts are there in Cobb County? 3 4 5 6 4. Who is the director of Cobb's Emergency Communications (911)? Melissa Alterio Stuart VanHoozer Mike Register Cassie Mazloom 5. What department oversees the management of HUD, DOJ, DHS, and FEMA funds awarded to Cobb County? Cobb Department of Transportation Community Development department CDBG Program Office Zoning department 6. Who is Cobb's current county manager? Dr. Jackie McMorris Drew Raessler David Hankerson Stephen Hammond 7. Where would you go to apply for a marriage license in Cobb County? Community development Public Services Support Services Probate Court 8. Who is Cobb's Public Safety Director? Stuart VanHoozer Mike Register Kevin Gross Cassie Mazloom 9. What department manages Cobb's events centers (Jim Miller Park, Civic Center, etc)? Community Development Public Safety Cobb PARKS Economic Development 10. What organization manages Cobb County's Adopt-A-Mile program? Keep Cobb Beautiful Cobb PARKS Community Development Cobb DOT Loading... Loading...



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