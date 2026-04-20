Dry Conditions Trigger Continuing Fire Danger Alert Across North and Central Georgia

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening across northeast Georgia, with a Fire Danger Statement covering the rest of north and central Georgia as dangerously dry conditions elevate wildfire risk. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged today and tonight, and hazardous fire weather conditions are likely each afternoon through Friday across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, April 20.

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What does the National Weather Service say?

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening across

northeast Georgia, with a Fire Danger Statement across the rest of

the area. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday… Hazardous fire weather conditions are likely each afternoon

through Friday due to very dry antecedent conditions.

Counties included in the alert