Georgia Gas Prices Fall Again as Statewide Relief Continues Despite Global Uncertainty

According to AAA’s weekly report, Georgia drivers are continuing to see relief at the pump this week as gas prices trend downward statewide, offering a measure of stability even as global tensions persist. The steady decline is being bolstered in part by the continued suspension of the state’s gas tax, helping offset potential increases and keep fuel costs manageable for motorists.

On average, drivers across Georgia are paying $3.61 per gallon for regular gasoline.

“Gas prices continue to move with the ups and downs of the global market, but for now, Georgia drivers are seeing some welcome stability at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With prices always subject to change, it’s smart for drivers to take advantage of fuel-saving strategies whenever they can.”

Compared to recent benchmarks, gas prices in Georgia are 10 cents lower than last week, 15 cents lower than last month, and 68 cents higher than this time last year.

For drivers filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, the average cost is now $54.15.

Cobb County gas prices

Cobb average gas prices are about $3.61 this morning, the same as the national average.

National Prices Ease as Global Tensions Continue

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped by 8 cents this week to $4.04. While prices are easing, uncertainty in global energy markets remains a factor.

Following last week’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, crude oil prices have stayed below $100 per barrel, helping prevent more dramatic increases at the pump. However, activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains below typical levels as tensions persist and negotiations continue, leaving room for potential price shifts.

Electric Vehicle Charging Costs Hold Steady

Meanwhile, the national average cost per kilowatt hour at public electric vehicle charging stations remained unchanged this week at 41 cents. Home charging of EVs is much less expensive and with off-peak charging can drop below 4 cents per kilowatt hour, depending on local electrical markets.

Regional Price Breakdown Across Georgia

Within Georgia, metro area prices vary. The most expensive markets include Valdosta at $3.69 per gallon, Atlanta at $3.64, and Gainesville at $3.60.

The least expensive markets are Albany at $3.50 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.48, and Dalton at $3.45.