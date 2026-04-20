Marietta council members schedule Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 6 town hall meetings in late April

Marietta City Council members Daniel Gaddis, André L. Sims and M. Carlyle Kent will host separate town hall meetings for residents in Wards 3, 6 and 5 during the final full week of April, with city staff expected to attend.
The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, when Councilman Daniel Gaddis of Ward 3 will hold a town hall at 6:30 p.m. at Marietta Fire Station 51 in the B/C conference room, 112 Haynes St., Marietta, Georgia 30060.
Councilman André L. Sims of Ward 6 will hold his town hall on Wednesday, April 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sawyer Road Elementary, 840 Sawyer Road, Marietta, Georgia 30062.
Councilman M. Carlyle Kent of Ward 5 will host the final meeting on Thursday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Marietta Fire Station 51 in the B/C Conference Room, 112 Haynes St., Marietta, Georgia 30060.
Each meeting is expected to include the council member, city staff and local residents.
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