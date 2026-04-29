Creative, Playful Family Literacy Day is Saturday May 2 at the Switzer Library

The Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement about its Family Literacy Day event this Saturday:

Switzer Library in downtown Marietta is hosting a Family Literacy Day event on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. The Atlanta Speech School’s Rollins Center for Language & Literacy and its Cox Campus are presenting the Literacy and Justice for All event.

The free, hands-on, creative May 2 program will be a celebration of reading and learning together in a playful, interactive setting where families with young children will read books, create art, and share stories, organizers said.

Each family will receive a new book, a snack, and will take home their own handmade creations. The families will be given home learning ideas to keep the play and learning going long after the event.

The Charles D. Switzer Library is located at 266 Roswell St. NE, near the Marietta Square.

For information on free Cox Campus literacy and reading resources for families and communities, visit coxcampus.org.

For information on Switzer Library programs and resources, visit cobbcounty.gov/library or call 770-528-2320.