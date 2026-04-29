Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday May 1 to Sunday, May 3

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, May 1, 2026 to Sunday, May 3, 2026.
Friday, May 1
Bingocize — 11:00 AM
Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta
A combination of bingo and light exercise designed to promote health and wellness in a fun, social setting.
Cost: Free
Link: Event page
Trivia at Atlanta Hard Cider — 7:00 PM
Atlanta Hard Cider Co., 1010 Roswell St NE, Marietta
Weekly trivia night featuring team-based competition and rotating categories in a casual taproom setting.
Cost: Free to play; beverages available for purchase
Link: Event page
An Evening with PinkPantheress — 8:00 PM
Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta
Live performance by PinkPantheress featuring her signature blend of pop, electronic, and UK garage influences.
Cost: Ticketed event; prices vary
Link: Event page
Saturday, May 2
Acworth Dragon Boat Festival — 9:00 AM–4:00 PM
Dallas Landing Park, 4735 Dallas Acworth Hwy, Acworth
A full day of dragon boat races, cultural performances, food vendors, and family-friendly activities along Lake Allatoona.
Cost: Free admission; some activities may have fees
Link: Event page
May-Retta Daze — 10:00 AM–4:00 PM
Glover Park, 50 N Park Sq NE, Marietta
Annual arts and crafts festival featuring local artisans, handmade goods, live entertainment, and food vendors.
Cost: Free
Link: Event page
Taste of Mableton — 12:00 PM–6:00 PM
Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton
Community food festival showcasing local restaurants, live music, and family-friendly activities.
Cost: Free; food purchases separate
Link: Event page
Creative Playful Family Literacy Day — 10:30 AM–1:30 PM
Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta
Interactive literacy event with games, storytelling, and activities designed for children and families.
Cost: Free
Link: Event page
Sunday, May 3
District 4 Creative Dialogue — 2:00 PM–4:00 PM
South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Dr SW, Mableton
Community discussion event focused on creativity, local issues, and public engagement through the arts.
Cost: Free
Link: Event page
The Strand Theatre Event — Time varies
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N Park Sq NE, Marietta
Scheduled programming at the historic Strand Theatre; event details and showtimes vary.
Cost: Ticketed; prices vary
Link: Event page
Ongoing / Multi-Day
Passive Program: Library Poet Tree — During library hours
Various Cobb County Public Library branches
Visitors are invited to contribute poems to a collaborative “poet tree,” encouraging creative expression.
Cost: Free
Link: Event page
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