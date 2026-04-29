Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday May 1 to Sunday, May 3

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, May 1, 2026 to Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Friday, May 1

Bingocize — 11:00 AM

Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta

A combination of bingo and light exercise designed to promote health and wellness in a fun, social setting.

Cost: Free

Link: Event page

Trivia at Atlanta Hard Cider — 7:00 PM

Atlanta Hard Cider Co., 1010 Roswell St NE, Marietta

Weekly trivia night featuring team-based competition and rotating categories in a casual taproom setting.

Cost: Free to play; beverages available for purchase

Link: Event page

An Evening with PinkPantheress — 8:00 PM

Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta

Live performance by PinkPantheress featuring her signature blend of pop, electronic, and UK garage influences.

Cost: Ticketed event; prices vary

Link: Event page

Saturday, May 2

Acworth Dragon Boat Festival — 9:00 AM–4:00 PM

Dallas Landing Park, 4735 Dallas Acworth Hwy, Acworth

A full day of dragon boat races, cultural performances, food vendors, and family-friendly activities along Lake Allatoona.

Cost: Free admission; some activities may have fees

Link: Event page

May-Retta Daze — 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Glover Park, 50 N Park Sq NE, Marietta

Annual arts and crafts festival featuring local artisans, handmade goods, live entertainment, and food vendors.

Cost: Free

Link: Event page

Taste of Mableton — 12:00 PM–6:00 PM

Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton

Community food festival showcasing local restaurants, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Cost: Free; food purchases separate

Link: Event page

Creative Playful Family Literacy Day — 10:30 AM–1:30 PM

Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta

Interactive literacy event with games, storytelling, and activities designed for children and families.

Cost: Free

Link: Event page

Sunday, May 3

District 4 Creative Dialogue — 2:00 PM–4:00 PM

South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Dr SW, Mableton

Community discussion event focused on creativity, local issues, and public engagement through the arts.

Cost: Free

Link: Event page

The Strand Theatre Event — Time varies

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N Park Sq NE, Marietta

Scheduled programming at the historic Strand Theatre; event details and showtimes vary.

Cost: Ticketed; prices vary

Link: Event page

Ongoing / Multi-Day

Passive Program: Library Poet Tree — During library hours

Various Cobb County Public Library branches

Visitors are invited to contribute poems to a collaborative “poet tree,” encouraging creative expression.

Cost: Free

Link: Event page