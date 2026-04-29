Chattahoochee Tech Foundation Honors Alumni, Partners at 2026 SPARK Workforce Awards

Pictured above (l to r) Michael Moseley, Director of Commercial Sales for the event’s sponsor, True Natural Gas; Alan Allison, 2026 Benefactor of the Year; Darlene Hettinger, 2026 Alumni of the Year; Cassy Ferrell, Senior Vice President of Commercial Services Growth & Innovation for the 2026 Industry Partner of the Year, Georgia’s Own Credit Union; and Heather Pence, President of Chattahoochee Technical College

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation recognized top alumni, benefactors and industry partners for their contributions to workforce development and student success during the 2026 SPARK Workforce Awards, held April 28 at the college’s Marietta Campus.

Sponsored by True Natural Gas, the annual event celebrates individuals and organizations whose leadership and service advance the mission of Chattahoochee Technical College and strengthen the regional workforce.

Alumni of the Year

Darlene Hettinger, a 2016 graduate of the Occupational Therapy Assistant program, was named 2026 Alumni of the Year for her work supporting older adults and individuals with disabilities.

As assistive technology case manager for Cobb County Senior Services, Hettinger oversees programs that help seniors remain independent in their homes. Her initiatives include developing the county’s Assistive Device Program and launching a Home Safety Program that installs ramps, stair lifts and other modifications.

She also manages the Assistive Tools Studio at the Senior Wellness Center, which features more than 150 adaptive devices. In 2025, her work earned the Cobb County PROPS Award for Excellence in Serving the Community.

Hettinger continues to support the college as an adjunct instructor, fieldwork supervisor and advisory board member.

Other alumni finalists included Dana Bocinsky, Nitasha Ginn, Lauren Schreiber and Joshua Turner.

Benefactor of the Year

Alan Allison was honored as Benefactor of the Year for his ongoing scholarship support. A graduate of the Environmental Horticulture program, Allison established the Ibby Allison Memorial Scholarship in 2019 in memory of his late wife, which has supported eight students.

In 2026, he expanded his philanthropy by creating the Hope Mozelle Allison Memorial Scholarship in honor of his daughter, continuing his efforts to help students overcome financial barriers.

Industry Partner of the Year

Georgia’s Own Credit Union received the Industry Partner of the Year award for its long-standing investment in student success and community development.

The organization has supported Chattahoochee Tech since 2009 through scholarships, emergency grants and student initiatives. Recent contributions include funding the Nurse Education Advancement Resource Fund, launching a textbook lending library and establishing a scholarship program expected to support more than 50 students.

Supporting Workforce Development

The SPARK Workforce Awards highlight the role of alumni, donors and industry partners in connecting education to career opportunities and strengthening Georgia’s workforce pipeline.

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation, a nonprofit organization, provides financial support for the college, its students and programs.