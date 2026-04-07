Hundredfold, a brasserie featuring chef Timothy Hollingsworth, opening this Fall in the Battery Atlanta

All photos provided by The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta is expanding its lineup of dining and entertainment offerings with the addition of Hundredfold, a new American brasserie from Patina Group and James Beard Award-winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth, set to open in fall 2026.

Chef Timothy Hollingsworth

Located inside Five Ballpark Center, home of Truist Securities, the concept will deliver a refined yet approachable dining experience that blends French culinary technique with familiar American flavors. The opening builds on the team’s growing national footprint following its debut at Belmont Park Village in New York, which garnered attention from The New York Times and Eater NY.

The Hundredfold menu will feature a mix of classic and contemporary dishes, reflecting Hollingsworth’s training in French cuisine alongside his appreciation for American comfort food. The beverage program, developed in collaboration with Patina Group Vice President of Restaurant and Bar Olivier Rassinoux, aims to combine French elegance with American creativity.

“Hundredfold is rooted in the idea of taking familiar flavors and elevating them with intention and care,” said Chef Timothy Hollingsworth. “We want it to feel welcoming and memorable, whether guests are joining us for a quick bite or a full evening out.”

The addition further strengthens The Battery Atlanta’s reputation as a destination for food, entertainment and social experiences.

“Hundredfold adds a distinct and complementary offering to our dining portfolio,” said Mike Plant, President and CEO of Braves Development Company. “Its blend of culinary quality and inviting atmosphere reflects the experiences guests have come to expect at The Battery Atlanta.”

Developed by Patina Group — whose parent company, Delaware North, is a hospitality partner of the Atlanta Braves — the new concept continues the company’s expansion in the market. The project reflects a broader effort to create dining experiences that are both elevated and accessible.

“From the start, Hundredfold was envisioned as an elevated yet approachable dining experience – one where cuisine leads, design supports it and hospitality brings it all together in a meaningful way,” said John Kolaski, president of Patina Group. “Partnering with a chef of Timothy Hollingsworth’s caliber allows us to deliver that vision – a dining destination that stands on its own, with a seamless guest experience that begins with easy access and valet parking at Five Ballpark Center, home of Truist Securities.”

Hundredfold is expected to open in fall 2026.