Kennesaw State Giving Day 2026: A growing tradition of philanthropic excellence

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission. Photos also provided by KSU]

Kennesaw State University celebrated its third annual Giving Day, with the Owl community uniting to raise $400,786 to advance university programs, student scholarships, and faculty research. The event attracted 2,116 contributors, demonstrating the continued momentum of KSU’s culture of generosity.

This year’s results build upon the success of the previous two years, further cementing this annual day of giving as a cornerstone of the university’s advancement calendar.

“Year three of KSU Giving Day has solidified this event as a vital tradition for our Owl community,” said Lance Burchett, Vice President for University Advancement and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “To see this level of participation for the third consecutive year proves that our donors are deeply invested in the long-term success of KSU. We are incredibly grateful to the over 2,000 individuals who chose to support our mission.”

Gifts to Giving Day, which concluded at 5 p.m. on April 3, came from students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community members across Georgia and 35 other states; including first-time participation from Newport, Wales, reflecting the growing national reach of Kennesaw State’s philanthropic community.

A major catalyst for this year’s success was the support of generous benefactors who provided more than $195,000 in challenge grants and matching funds, a significant increase from $140,000 in 2025. These contributions allowed donors to maximize the impact of their gifts, with notable highlights including:

The Annie E. Casey Foundation doubled its support for the Bagwell College of Education, increasing its match from $5,000 to $10,000

Support from KSU’s academic leadership, including Deans Katie Kaukinen, Heather Koopman, Hazem Rashed-Ali, and Lawrence Whitman, who championed college-level matches and participation

Guanacaste Ventures U.S. provided a $50,000 challenge to support Emergency Assistance for CACM students, expanding on last year’s $35,000 contribution.

The KSU Alumni Association Board of Directors unlocked $15,000 after 400 alumni made gifts, up from $10,000 in 2025

In total, donors had the opportunity to support more than 170 funds and initiatives across the university, empowering them to direct their impact toward causes most meaningful to them.

Giving Day also brought the Owl community together in person, with activations across campuses and the first Evening Scrappy Hour at the newly opened Mickey Dunn Stadium, where supporters gathered to celebrate the day’s momentum.

“The momentum we are building is truly inspiring,” said Savannah Lockman, Director, Annual Giving. “Giving Day 2026 has shown that when the Owl community unites, we can achieve incredible things for our students. Every donation, regardless of size, contributes to the ongoing excellence of Kennesaw State.”

Giving Day continues to be a driving force behind The Campaign for Kennesaw State, the university’s historic, multi-year fundraising effort to secure $200 million to fuel institutional growth through 2027.