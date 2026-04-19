Red Flag Warning Issued Across Georgia, High Danger of Wildfires

A Red Flag Warning is in effect across much of north and central Georgia today and tonight, signaling dangerous fire weather conditions driven by very dry air and elevated fire risk. The National Weather Service warns that these hazardous conditions are expected to persist through much of the upcoming week, increasing the potential for rapid fire spread.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Sunday, April 19.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
What does the Hazardous Weather Outlook state?
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this afternoon and evening
across most of the area due to dangerous fire weather conditions.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…
Hazardous fire weather conditions will remain a concern through
much of the week due to very dry conditions.
Counties included in the alert
- Baldwin
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chattahoochee
- Chattooga
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- Dade
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Emanuel
- Fannin
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Gilmer
- Glascock
- Gordon
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Lumpkin
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Murray
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pickens
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Telfair
- Toombs
- Towns
- Treutlen
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Union
- Upson
- Walker
- Walton
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Wheeler
- White
- Whitfield
- Wilcox
- Wilkes
- Wilkinson
What is a Red Flag Warning?
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service when weather conditions are ideal for the rapid spread of wildfires. This typically means a combination of very low humidity, strong winds, and dry vegetation, all of which can cause fires to ignite easily and grow quickly out of control. During a Red Flag Warning, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged or prohibited, and residents are urged to use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire, as even small flames or embers can lead to dangerous wildfire situations.
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