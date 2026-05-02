GDOT Releases Weekly I-285 and I-20 Lane Closure Schedule for the West Interchange Project in Cobb & Fulton

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Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 2, 2026

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, May 4, and continues through Saturday, May 9:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes
I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadAlternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 99 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadAlternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 911 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-285 Southbound
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 99 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 911 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, May 4Thursday, May 710:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
I-20 Westbound
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwayAlternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 99 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwayAlternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 911 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
I-20 Eastbound
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to the I-285 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, May 4Thursday, May 710:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 99 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 911 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
Other Locations
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 98 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, May 4Saturday, May 98 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly

NOTE: The listed detours will be scheduled so they will not conflict with one another. Closures and detours will be coordinated to ensure proper maintenance of traffic. No more than one ramp in the I-285/I-20 West Interchange will be closed at a time.

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

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