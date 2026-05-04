Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 24 to April 30

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE
- 1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002098
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
MARLOW’S TAVERN SANDY PLAINS
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 109 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3094
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002269
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
JULIA’S TAQUERIA
- 737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9566
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL 9TH GRADE CAFE
- 1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000099
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL CAFE
- 1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000098
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
KELL CARLTON J. HIGH SCHOOL
- 4770 LEE WATERS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9376
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
McEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA
- 2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20973C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
BAYMONT BY WYNDHAM – FOOD
- 3192 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4976
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004364
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
HAMP & HARRY’S
- 168 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1978
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005098
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
JAMBO GRILL
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE A11 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005692
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
KIM’S BURGER AND WINGS
- 2555 DELK RD STE A8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007075
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026
WALKER SCHOOL – CONCESSION STAND
- 830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9302
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE
- 320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001880
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
SERENITY ADULT DAY CARE CENTER
- 4279 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2935
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001980
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
WALKER SCHOOL – PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN DINING
- 830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7131
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7624
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9303
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-458C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
LINDLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 50 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7513
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
COOPER MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4605 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1631
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7901
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3151 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4731
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002850
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
PHOENIX AT JOHNSON FERRY, THE
- 9 SHERWOOD LN SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4035
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004027
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005173
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
!!GLADYS AFRICAN CUISINE
- 2932 CANTON RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3861
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007027
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
!!PALETERIA CHAVALOIS #2
- 806 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-3065
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007127
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #779
- 2774 N COBB PKWY STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4134
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8530
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8641
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026
TAJ MAHAL GRILL
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001645
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026
TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA
- 3470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001063
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2706
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002305
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026
BURGER KING #9978
- 4285 BELLS FERRY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000860
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026
STARBUCKS COFFEE #55844
- 1805 DENNIS KEMP LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7779
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003795
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026
SIVAS TAVERN
- 780 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-7501
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002276
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294
- 851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3063
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA CATHOLIC SCHOOL
- 1618 BEN KING RD KENNESAW, GA 30144-2945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15880
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
BAHAMA BREEZE #3009
- 755 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4924
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002280
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL
- 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000090
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
LASSITER HIGH SCHOOL
- 2601 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-306C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL
- 3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-338C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
JIMMY JOHN’S
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 400 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5684
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006238
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FNS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE
- 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006615
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
!!BEYOND JUICERY & EATERY
- 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 901 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6202
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007296
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PROMENADE PIZZA
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23136
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HOMETOWN FUNNEL CAKES
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23137
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MONSTORE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23140
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SIX BELOW
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23141
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COUNTRY COUSINS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1522C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TMC EMPLOYEE CAFETERIA
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1558C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – USA ICEE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2097
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PEACHTREE DIPPIN DOTS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15653C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTAL DIPPIN DOTS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14241
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – LICKSKILLET ICE CREAM
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20090C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MINER’S COOKHOUSE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2098
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PIEDMONT PIZZERIA
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2147
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BIRDS OF PREY
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1517
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MACHO NACHO
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1514C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SKY SCREAMER EATS & DRINKS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1515C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS FREESTYLE & SNACKS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1504C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DADDY O’S
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1526C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JOHNNY ROCKETS
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21480C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
- 1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12188
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
GARRETT MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 5235 AUSTELL-POWDER SPRINGS RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000296
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SHALLOWFORD FALLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3500 LASSITER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2565
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
BAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2361 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-878C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8521
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SANDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1550 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4307
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTER CANDY
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002825
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PROMENADE FUNNEL CAKES
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006259
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COKE VIP LOUNGE
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006616
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DEE JAYS DINER
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006903
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
!!ASIAN WOK
- 2491 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007223
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
!!BETO’S TACOS
- 2750 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007290
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
!!SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA-TOSTITO’S CANTINA
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007376
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
!!SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TOTALLY TWISTED PRETZEL
- 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007377
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026
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