Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 24 to April 30

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE

1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002098

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

MARLOW’S TAVERN SANDY PLAINS

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 109 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3094

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002269

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

JULIA’S TAQUERIA

737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9566

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL 9TH GRADE CAFE

1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL CAFE

1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000098

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

KELL CARLTON J. HIGH SCHOOL

4770 LEE WATERS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9376

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

McEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA

2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20973C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

BAYMONT BY WYNDHAM – FOOD

3192 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4976

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004364

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

HAMP & HARRY’S

168 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1978

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005098

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

JAMBO GRILL

2555 DELK RD SE STE A11 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005692

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

KIM’S BURGER AND WINGS

2555 DELK RD STE A8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007075

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2026

WALKER SCHOOL – CONCESSION STAND

830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9302

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE

320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001880

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

SERENITY ADULT DAY CARE CENTER

4279 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2935

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001980

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

WALKER SCHOOL – PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN DINING

830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7131

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7624

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9303

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-458C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

LINDLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

50 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7513

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

COOPER MIDDLE SCHOOL

4605 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1631

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7901

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3151 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4731

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002850

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

PHOENIX AT JOHNSON FERRY, THE

9 SHERWOOD LN SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4035

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005173

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

!!GLADYS AFRICAN CUISINE

2932 CANTON RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3861

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

!!PALETERIA CHAVALOIS #2

806 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-3065

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007127

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2026

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #779

2774 N COBB PKWY STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4134

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8530

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8641

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026

TAJ MAHAL GRILL

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001645

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026

TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA

3470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001063

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2706

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002305

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026

BURGER KING #9978

4285 BELLS FERRY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000860

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026

STARBUCKS COFFEE #55844

1805 DENNIS KEMP LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7779

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003795

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2026

SIVAS TAVERN

780 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-7501

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002276

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294

851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3063

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA CATHOLIC SCHOOL

1618 BEN KING RD KENNESAW, GA 30144-2945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15880

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

BAHAMA BREEZE #3009

755 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4924

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002280

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL

3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

LASSITER HIGH SCHOOL

2601 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-306C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL

3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-338C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

JIMMY JOHN’S

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 400 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5684

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006238

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FNS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006615

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

!!BEYOND JUICERY & EATERY

4101 ROSWELL RD STE 901 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6202

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PROMENADE PIZZA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23136

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HOMETOWN FUNNEL CAKES

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23137

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MONSTORE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23140

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SIX BELOW

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23141

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COUNTRY COUSINS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1522C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TMC EMPLOYEE CAFETERIA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1558C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – USA ICEE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2097

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PEACHTREE DIPPIN DOTS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15653C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTAL DIPPIN DOTS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14241

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – LICKSKILLET ICE CREAM

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20090C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MINER’S COOKHOUSE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2098

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PIEDMONT PIZZERIA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2147

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BIRDS OF PREY

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1517

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MACHO NACHO

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1514C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SKY SCREAMER EATS & DRINKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1515C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS FREESTYLE & SNACKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1504C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DADDY O’S

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1526C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JOHNNY ROCKETS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21480C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12188

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

GARRETT MIDDLE SCHOOL

5235 AUSTELL-POWDER SPRINGS RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SHALLOWFORD FALLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3500 LASSITER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2565

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

BAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2361 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-878C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8521

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SANDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1550 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4307

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTER CANDY

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002825

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PROMENADE FUNNEL CAKES

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006259

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COKE VIP LOUNGE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006616

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DEE JAYS DINER

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006903

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

!!ASIAN WOK

2491 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007223

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

!!BETO’S TACOS

2750 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007290

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

!!SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA-TOSTITO’S CANTINA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007376

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2026

!!SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TOTALLY TWISTED PRETZEL