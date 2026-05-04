Cobb County Superior Court: A Quiz

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A gold set of the scales of justice

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 4, 2026

The Courier is developing a series called Cobb County Explained to help educate county residents about how important institutions here work.

One of the entries for the county’s court system is “Cobb County Explained: How Cobb County Superior Court Works“.

As a companion to that article we’ve prepared the quiz below. If you read the article carefully you should be able to do well on the quiz, but if it takes a while for the information to sink in, feel free to re-read the article and take the quiz as many times as you like.

For more information about how the courts in Georgia work, the New Georgia Encyclopedia has a very good detailed overview of the Georgia judicial system.

You can also get a lot of information specific to Cobb Superior Court on the court’s own website.

But for now, here’s the quiz!

1.

How are Superior Court judges chosen?

2.

Superior Court is one of Cobb's three trial courts.  What are the other two?

3.

Name a proceeding that would take place in Superior Court?

4.

Who manages filings, records and court documents for Cobb County Superior Court?

5.

Name another procedure that would take place in Superior Court.


 

Read more from the series Cobb County Explained

Entries in the series to date

How Property Taxes Work in Cobb CountyRead the Introduction to the series by following this link.

Government

Growth & Development

Public Safety & Courts

Taxes & Money

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