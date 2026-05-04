Cobb County Superior Court: A Quiz

The Courier is developing a series called Cobb County Explained to help educate county residents about how important institutions here work.

One of the entries for the county’s court system is “Cobb County Explained: How Cobb County Superior Court Works“.

As a companion to that article we’ve prepared the quiz below. If you read the article carefully you should be able to do well on the quiz, but if it takes a while for the information to sink in, feel free to re-read the article and take the quiz as many times as you like.

For more information about how the courts in Georgia work, the New Georgia Encyclopedia has a very good detailed overview of the Georgia judicial system.

You can also get a lot of information specific to Cobb Superior Court on the court’s own website.

But for now, here’s the quiz!

1. How are Superior Court judges chosen? Appointed by Cobb Board of Commissioners By election Appointed by Chief Judge Appointed by State Legislature 2. Superior Court is one of Cobb's three trial courts. What are the other two? State Court and Probate Court Juvenile Court and State Court Municipal Court and Juvenile Court Magistrate Court and Court of Appeals 3. Name a proceeding that would take place in Superior Court? A misdemeanor trial A probable cause hearing An eviction A felony trial 4. Who manages filings, records and court documents for Cobb County Superior Court? Clerk of State Court Chief Superior Court Judge Clerk of Superior Court Cobb County Solicitor General 5. Name another procedure that would take place in Superior Court. A divorce A marriage A traffic citation hearing A misdemeanor trial Loading... Loading...



Read more from the series Cobb County Explained

Entries in the series to date

How Property Taxes Work in Cobb CountyRead the Introduction to the series by following this link.

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