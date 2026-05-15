Marietta Water Launches Upper ER Sewer Replacement Project Near Kennestone Hospital

Marietta Water announced on the City of Marietta website that it will begin construction next week on the Upper ER Sewer Replacement Project, a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at replacing aging sewer lines, improving system reliability and supporting future growth in the area surrounding Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

The project includes replacing approximately 3,800 linear feet of sewer mains ranging from 8 to 12 inches in diameter. According to Marietta Water, the existing sewer line has reached the end of its service life and must be replaced to maintain reliable wastewater service in the area.

The upgraded sewer infrastructure is also expected to provide additional capacity to accommodate future demand as development and activity continue around the hospital corridor.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 18, at the intersection of Allgood Road and Avery Street. Work will continue in phases along Allgood Road, Wellons Street, Pine Street, Etowah Drive, Chicopee Drive, Cherokee Street, Cherry Street and Church Street.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Residents and motorists should expect temporary lane closures and detours in active construction zones as crews move through each phase of the project. Marietta Water said trenchless construction methods will be used where possible to reduce surface disruption and minimize impacts to traffic and nearby properties.

Officials said access to homes, businesses and emergency services will be maintained throughout construction. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in work areas and allow additional travel time because of possible traffic delays.

Marietta Water said it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during the project.

Residents with questions about the project can contact Marietta Water Engineering Manager Jacob DeWoody at jdewoody@mariettaga.gov or 770-794-5186.

About Marietta Water

Marietta Water provides water, wastewater and stormwater utility services for the City of Marietta and portions of Cobb County, Georgia. The department operates and maintains the infrastructure required to deliver drinking water, collect and treat wastewater, and manage stormwater systems for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

According to the City of Marietta website:

Marietta Water purchases finished water from the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority (CCMWA), a regional public utility founded in 1951. There are two water sources which supply CCMWA treatment facilities, the Chattahoochee River and Lake Allatoona.

The utility manages a network of water distribution lines, sewer mains, pumping stations and related infrastructure throughout its service area. Marietta Water also oversees infrastructure improvement and replacement projects intended to maintain system reliability, meet regulatory requirements and support future growth.

Marietta Water’s operations include water treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, system maintenance, utility engineering and customer service functions. The department works in coordination with local, state and federal agencies to comply with applicable environmental and public health regulations.

Additional information about Marietta Water, including utility services, infrastructure projects and customer resources, is available through the City of Marietta.