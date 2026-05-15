Marietta seeks applicants for vacancy on the Marietta Civil Service Board

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat on the Marietta Civil Service Board:

The Marietta City Council is seeking applications to fill Post 1 vacancy on the Marietta Civil Service Board for a term of three (3) years. The eligibility requirements to be a member of the Marietta Civil Service Board are: (1) cannot hold any elected governmental position or be employed by a Municipal or County Government; (2) cannot be less than 25 years of age; (3) must be a bonafide resident and qualified voter of said city; (4) cannot have an immediate family member serving in an elected position with said city or have an immediate family member who is currently employed by a city department or a department properly designated as under the Civil Service Board’s jurisdiction, as set forth in Section 4.14 of the Marietta City Code of Ordinances. The applications will be received by the Marietta City Clerk’s Office at 205 Lawrence Street, 4th Floor, Marietta, Georgia or by email at sguy@mariettaga.gov. Each candidate must also provide a biographical sketch and the reason why the candidate feels he or she should be elected to the Civil Service Board. Those interested may contact the Marietta City Clerk’s Office at (770) 794-5526 for an explanation of qualifications, duties and responsibilities of prospective members.

About the Marietta Civil Service Board

The Marietta Civil Service Board is an independent appeals board that helps oversee employment protections and disciplinary review processes for certain police officers and firefighters employed by the City of Marietta.

The board’s primary role is to hear appeals involving non-probationary members of the city’s police and fire departments below the rank of deputy chief. Employees covered under the city’s civil service system may appeal disciplinary actions including termination, demotion, involuntary retirement, or other adverse employment decisions.

The civil service system is designed to provide administrative review and due process protections for covered public safety employees. Under the city charter, eligible police officers and firefighters who successfully complete their initial work test period become civil service employees and retain those protections as long as they maintain satisfactory performance and comply with city rules and regulations.

The board is made up of five members. Some members are appointed by the Marietta City Council, while others are elected by civil service employees. Board members must meet eligibility requirements established in the city code, including residency and conflict-of-interest standards. Individuals cannot hold certain government positions or have immediate family members employed in departments under the board’s jurisdiction.

The Marietta Civil Service Board operates as part of the city’s broader system of boards and commissions, which allow residents and stakeholders to participate in municipal governance and oversight.

For more information, including board membership, meeting schedules, and governing rules, visit the City of Marietta’s official Civil Service Board page and charter documents.