Smyrna to host Guardians of the Jukebox for free June 6 summer concert

The City of Smyrna will kick off its summer concert series Saturday, June 6, with a free performance by Guardians of the Jukebox at Village Green Park.

The concert is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. at the park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE.

Guardians of the Jukebox is an ’80s tribute act featuring high-energy performances of hits from the decade, along with a video backdrop of 1980s music clips, videos and iconic television moments.

Admission is free. Reserved tables for six will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18. Tables cost $100 for Smyrna residents.

Guests may bring low-back lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. Tents, tables, beach umbrellas, stakes of any kind, tarps, open flames and appliances with fire or embers, including candles and grills of any size, are not allowed on the lawn. All city events are non-smoking.

More information and table purchases are available at the city of Smyrna website.

About Smyrna’s Village Green Park

Village Green Park is a centerpiece of downtown Smyrna and one of the city’s most popular gathering places for community events, concerts, festivals, and everyday recreation. Located adjacent to the Smyrna Public Library and Community Center, the park features open green space, walking paths, seating areas, a playground for young children, and a pond and arboretum area that provide a scenic setting in the heart of the city.

The park serves as a hub for many of Smyrna’s signature events, including outdoor concerts, food truck gatherings, seasonal festivals, and community celebrations throughout the year. Its downtown location places it within walking distance of restaurants, shops, and city facilities, making it a focal point for both residents and visitors. Recent improvements to the area have included upgraded playground equipment, expanded green space, and enhancements to the park’s water features and public amenities.