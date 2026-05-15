Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at Lower Roswell Road and Old Paper Mill Road in Cobb County

[ The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department, A 57-year-old Atlanta woman was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lower Roswell Road and Old Paper Mill Road, according to Cobb County police.

The crash occurred around 11:06 a.m. May 14, according to the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.

Investigators said a 57-year-old Atlanta woman was driving a gray 2014 Toyota Camry westbound on Old Paper Mill Road when a white 2020 Dodge Ram towing a trailer entered the intersection while traveling eastbound on Lower Roswell Road. The Dodge was driven by a 44-year-old Acworth man, and 24-year-old Kennesaw man was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Toyota entered the Dodge’s path, causing the front of the Dodge to strike the left side of the Toyota. Both vehicles traveled northeast following the impact and came to rest on the north shoulder of Lower Roswell Road.

The Atlanta woman in the Toyora was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities said her next of kin has been notified. No other injuries were reported.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. “They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.