Report with photos from Mableton’s National Night of Prayer Celebration

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the National Night Of Prayer celebration at the Mable House Amphitheatre.

The National Night Of Prayer celebration at the Mable House Amphitheatre was a profoundly uplifting experience that left a lasting impact, thanks in large part to the exceptional leadership of Mableton City Manager Bill Tanks, who skillfully kept the evening’s festivities on track.

An all-star choir and band brought the audience to its feet with their powerful, soul-stirring vocals and harmonies.

A diverse group of pastors from Mableton’s vibrant faith community came together to offer heartfelt prayers for the city’s public servants, educators, first responders, elected officials, nonprofits, military personnel, and the nation as a whole.

The evening’s closing performance was a fitting culmination of a night that inspired a renewed sense of purpose and unity among all who attended, making for a truly unforgettable way to spend the evening in prayer and community.