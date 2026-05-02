St. Benedict’s Episcopal School Acquires Smyrna Property to Expand Campus and Support Future Growth

St. Benedict’s Episcopal School distributed the following announcement about its aquisition of property at Daniel Street and Cooper Lake Road

St. Benedict’s Episcopal School has acquired property at the corner Daniel Street and Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna, Georgia, marking a significant milestone in the school’s long-term vision to expand its campus and enhance the student experience for current and future learners.

Located just northwest of Atlanta, the Smyrna property creates a rare opportunity for St. Benedict’s to thoughtfully grow its physical footprint while deepening its commitment to whole-child education. The newly secured land will support expanded green space, outdoor learning environments, and community gathering areas, while also laying the foundation for a future middle school campus.

“This is a defining moment for St. Benedict’s,” said Brian Sullivan Head of School “Opportunities like this property happen once in a lifetime. We are so lucky and excited to expand our footprint in Smyrna, and build a legacy that will be a home for generations to come.”

Alongside the acquisition, the school has launched the Imagine Capital Campaign, a $5 Million initiative to fund the first phase of campus development, The campaign reflects a strategic, phased approach that prioritizes immediate improvements for students while positioning the school for long-term growth.

“This expansion reflects the vision and generosity of our community, transforming the school’s new land into a green space where students will learn and grow for years to come,” said Tim Gould, Board Chair.

To date, St. Benedict’s has 1.525M remaining to reach their goal of $5 million.

School leaders aim for students to begin using the new spaces by the 2027–2028 school year, with full fundraising efforts targeted for completion by March 2027.

For more than 15 years, St. Benedict’s Episcopal School has served families across the Atlanta area as a community rooted in belonging, academic excellence, and character development. The Daniel Street expansion in Smyrna represents a continued investment in that mission, ensuring the school can serve future generations with the same level of care and intention.

For more information about the Imagine Capital Campaign, visit: https://www.stbs.org/imagine-campaign

About St. Benedict’s Episcopal School’s (STBS)

Founded in 2009, St. Benedict’s Episcopal School (STBS) is an independent school of choice in Smyrna, Georgia, for families of children in preschool starting at one-year-old through eighth grade. The school’s primary focuses are inspiring learning, nurturing growth, and embracing the values of Episcopal education. St. Benedict’s Episcopal School encourages creativity and inquiry-based learning in a caring and nurturing environment. As an institution, STBS is deeply committed to ensure its community reflects the diversity of Smyrna, Georgia, and the surrounding area. STBS is fully accredited by the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). For continuous news and updates, follow STBS on social media @STBSInsta or visit us online at www.stbs.org.