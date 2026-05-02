MARTA adds Breeze cards to Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet

MARTA customers can now add Breeze cards to Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet, giving riders a new way to pay fares, load value and view trip history from Android devices.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced the mobile wallet expansion for MARTA riders and customers of regional transit partners ATL Xpress, CobbLinc, Connect Douglas and Ride Gwinnett. Breeze cards for iPhone and Apple Watch are expected to be available soon.

Customers can add a Breeze card by opening Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet, tapping the plus icon, selecting transit pass or transit card and searching for “Atlanta,” “Breeze” or “MARTA” in Google Wallet, or “Atlanta” or “Breeze” in Samsung Wallet.

Riders do not need to unlock their smart device to pay. They can tap the device on a faregate or orange validator.

MARTA said fare options are limited in the mobile wallet. Customers are encouraged to link their virtual Breeze card to their Breeze account at breezecard.com or through the new Breeze Mobile app.

Customers with physical Breeze cards can convert them to virtual cards in Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet. Passes and balances will transfer to the phone, and the physical card will be deactivated after conversion.

The mobile wallet launch is part of MARTA’s modernization of its Breeze fare payment system, which includes new faregates and validators, ticket vending machines, a mobile app and new Breeze cards. The system also allows customers to tap a bank card or mobile wallet directly at faregates and validators.

All MARTA customers and riders of regional transit partners must convert to the new Breeze system by May 2, 2026. MARTA said installation of fare equipment continues in some areas, but new faregates will close beginning May 2, 2026, and fare payment will be required.