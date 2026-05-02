New business licenses for the week ending May 1 span services, construction, and personal care

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New business licenses article posted each week with an image of Three people gathered around a wall-board with various business and industry symbols including gears and charts

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 2, 2026

Cobb County’s latest round of business licenses reflects a steady mix of service-oriented startups, contractors, and small-scale personal care operations.

Health services, consulting, and home improvement businesses continue to dominate the landscape, alongside a noticeable number of beauty and wellness providers.

Several entries point to ongoing demand in residential and commercial support services, including remodeling, flooring, electrical work, and janitorial services.

There’s also a diverse showing of niche and specialty ventures—from a cottage food bakehouse to a fireworks dealer and a law office. Nonprofits and community-oriented organizations also appear in the mix.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

New Business Licenses

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC0436312744 George Busbee Pkwy Bldg Owner800 Richmond Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 3006804/27/2026 – Office Space Rental
OCC043663ACARE Services2050 Austell Rd Apt E1, Marietta, GA 3000804/29/2026 – Health and Allied Services
CON001704AIM Clear Systems LLC4375 Lippencott Ln, Acworth, GA 3010104/29/2026 – Low Voltage Contractor
OCC043653Alexis Re’Na Enterprise2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy Ste 36, Smyrna, GA 3008004/29/2026 – Hair Braiding
OCC043648All Remodeling Services LLC4040 Ebenezer Dr, Marietta, GA 3006604/28/2026 – Handy Man
OCC043657Always Blue Software3344 Cobb Pkwy Ste 200 #1057, Acworth, GA 3010104/30/2026 – Computer/Data Processing Consultant
OCC043638Amber Paths3339 Acorn Falls Dr, Marietta, GA 3006204/27/2026 – Education Consultant
CON001703Beatty Construction Inc1583 Early Winter Dr, Marietta, GA 3006404/27/2026 – Building Contractor
OCC043681BFG TC LLC565 Northside Dr SW Ste 202, Atlanta, GA 3031004/30/2026 – Office Space Rental
OCC043637Bohling Protective Services LLC2323 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 3033904/27/2026 – Security Services
OCC043659Brightside Companions1640 Powers Ferry Rd Bldg 11 #324, Marietta, GA 3006704/30/2026 – Health Services
OCC043678CETC2001 Oakley Tr SE, Smyrna, GA 3008005/01/2026 – Education Consultant
OCC043652Cook Environmental Services LLC2644 Overlake Ct, Powder Springs, GA 3012704/29/2026 – Handy Man
OCC043644DBB Studios70 Perimeter Center E #2218, Atlanta, GA 3034604/28/2026 – Hair Braiding
OCC043658Design Art Department Company1790 Old Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 3006204/30/2026 – Graphic Design
OCC043671Digital Car Audio2300 Shallowford Rd #2, Marietta, GA 3006605/01/2026 – Auto Accessories
OCC043669East Cobb Beauty LLC2900 Delk Rd SE #17, Marietta, GA 3006704/30/2026 – Beauty Shop
OCC043643Estes and Estes Engineering Inc4116 Brigade Trail, Kennesaw, GA 3015204/28/2026 – Engineering Firm
OCC043634Feminine Essence Co LLC1820 The Exchange #550, Atlanta, GA 3033904/27/2026 – Marketing Consultant
OCC043646Garage Experts3699 Ives Ct, Kennesaw, GA 3015204/28/2026 – Flooring Contractor
OCC043660GA Law Enforcement Executive Dev Seminar3350 Riverwood Pkwy SE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 3033904/29/2026 – Nonprofit
OCC043633Green Z Remodeling LLC2407 Shadowood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 3033904/27/2026 – Flooring Contractor
OCC043665Hallmark Homecare531 Roselane #400-187, Marietta, GA 3006004/30/2026 – Management Consultant
CON001706HJC Electrical Contractors Inc109 Midway Rd, Marietta, GA 3006404/30/2026 – Electrical Contractor
OCC043679Homecare Solutions2248 Broadway #1558, New York, NY 1002404/30/2026 – Health Services
OCC043668Iglesia Pentecostes Luz Del Divino Maestro126 Lakewood Rd, Marietta, GA 3000804/29/2026 – Religious Organization
OCC043666K Jewel Repair3753 Austell Rd Ste 5311, Austell, GA 3010604/30/2026 – Janitorial Services
OCC043675Locke Domestic Agency1634 Atlanta Rd, Marietta, GA 3006005/01/2026 – Employment Agency
OCC043677Lumis Therapy Solutions5240 Flannery Chase, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/01/2026 – Physical Therapy
OCC043670Medina Concrete LLC4611 Lindsey Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012704/30/2026 – Concrete Work
OCC043662Motley 7 Brew111 W 39th St, Vancouver, WA 9866004/29/2026 – Coffee/Tea Store
OCC043664Nail Care Spa of GA LLC4400 Roswell Rd Ste 130, Marietta, GA 3006204/30/2026 – Beauty Shop
CON001701New Hope Builder Inc3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy Apt 20020, Atlanta, GA 3033904/27/2026 – Building Contractor
OCC043636Oil-Dash LLC1255 Roberts Blvd NW Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/27/2026 – Auto Repair
OCC043651One 9 Athletics LLC3258 Lost Mill Trc, Marietta, GA 3006204/29/2026 – Sports Promotion
OCC043645Patrick Smith (Sublime Painting)3462 Staci Ct NE, Marietta, GA 3006604/28/2026 – Handy Man
OCC043642PSM Investment Property LLCPO Box 2585, Powder Springs, GA 3012704/27/2026 – Personal Care Home
OCC043667Puff Puf Pass Joint Venture Holdings1250 Atlanta Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 3000804/30/2026 – Vitamin Store
OCC043647Roxane’s Big Mama Cleaning Service3000 Windy Hill Rd Ste 26226, Marietta, GA 3006704/28/2026 – Janitorial Services
OCC043672Showtime Fireworks LLC3390 Arbroath Dr, Douglasville, GA 3013505/01/2026 – Fireworks Dealer
OCC043639Soho Data and Voice Inc3316A S Cobb Dr SE #291, Smyrna, GA 3008004/27/2026 – IT Consultant
OCC043632Sondra Langford2112 Glenridge Ct, Marietta, GA 3006204/27/2026 – Court Reporting
OCC043641Spanish With Henry3803 Stonewall Ter SE, Atlanta, GA 3033904/27/2026 – Programming Services
OCC043673Speciality Tile ATL LLC1101 Eastside Dr #312, Marietta, GA 3006005/01/2026 – Flooring Contractor
OCC043630Sports Clips GA 135 Shop4510 Chattahoochee Way SE, Marietta, GA 3006704/27/2026 – Beauty Shop
OCC043649Sweet Erindipity Bakehouse1320 Levine Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015204/29/2026 – Cottage Food
OCC043680The Law Office of Lawrence Nnebe1755 The Exchange SE #360F, Atlanta, GA 3033904/30/2026 – Law Office
OCC043655The Space Shop Self Storage5607 Glenridge Dr #200, Atlanta, GA 3034204/30/2026 – Self Storage
OCC043654Tiny Hands Cleaning LLC2400 Herodian Way Ste 220, Smyrna, GA 3008004/29/2026 – Janitorial Services
OCC043674True Resources United LLC5530 Wind River Ln, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/01/2026 – Health Services
OCC043676TWS Floor Covering LLCPO Box 520, Holly Springs, GA 3014204/30/2026 – Flooring Contractor
OCC043650Vital Dash Logistics4521 Cavallon Way, Acworth, GA 3015204/29/2026 – Management Consultant

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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