New business licenses for the week ending May 1 span services, construction, and personal care

Cobb County’s latest round of business licenses reflects a steady mix of service-oriented startups, contractors, and small-scale personal care operations.
Health services, consulting, and home improvement businesses continue to dominate the landscape, alongside a noticeable number of beauty and wellness providers.
Several entries point to ongoing demand in residential and commercial support services, including remodeling, flooring, electrical work, and janitorial services.
There’s also a diverse showing of niche and specialty ventures—from a cottage food bakehouse to a fireworks dealer and a law office. Nonprofits and community-oriented organizations also appear in the mix.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
New Business Licenses
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043631
|2744 George Busbee Pkwy Bldg Owner
|800 Richmond Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/27/2026 – Office Space Rental
|OCC043663
|ACARE Services
|2050 Austell Rd Apt E1, Marietta, GA 30008
|04/29/2026 – Health and Allied Services
|CON001704
|AIM Clear Systems LLC
|4375 Lippencott Ln, Acworth, GA 30101
|04/29/2026 – Low Voltage Contractor
|OCC043653
|Alexis Re’Na Enterprise
|2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy Ste 36, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/29/2026 – Hair Braiding
|OCC043648
|All Remodeling Services LLC
|4040 Ebenezer Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/28/2026 – Handy Man
|OCC043657
|Always Blue Software
|3344 Cobb Pkwy Ste 200 #1057, Acworth, GA 30101
|04/30/2026 – Computer/Data Processing Consultant
|OCC043638
|Amber Paths
|3339 Acorn Falls Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/27/2026 – Education Consultant
|CON001703
|Beatty Construction Inc
|1583 Early Winter Dr, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/27/2026 – Building Contractor
|OCC043681
|BFG TC LLC
|565 Northside Dr SW Ste 202, Atlanta, GA 30310
|04/30/2026 – Office Space Rental
|OCC043637
|Bohling Protective Services LLC
|2323 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/27/2026 – Security Services
|OCC043659
|Brightside Companions
|1640 Powers Ferry Rd Bldg 11 #324, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/30/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043678
|CETC
|2001 Oakley Tr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
|05/01/2026 – Education Consultant
|OCC043652
|Cook Environmental Services LLC
|2644 Overlake Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|04/29/2026 – Handy Man
|OCC043644
|DBB Studios
|70 Perimeter Center E #2218, Atlanta, GA 30346
|04/28/2026 – Hair Braiding
|OCC043658
|Design Art Department Company
|1790 Old Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/30/2026 – Graphic Design
|OCC043671
|Digital Car Audio
|2300 Shallowford Rd #2, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/01/2026 – Auto Accessories
|OCC043669
|East Cobb Beauty LLC
|2900 Delk Rd SE #17, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/30/2026 – Beauty Shop
|OCC043643
|Estes and Estes Engineering Inc
|4116 Brigade Trail, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|04/28/2026 – Engineering Firm
|OCC043634
|Feminine Essence Co LLC
|1820 The Exchange #550, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/27/2026 – Marketing Consultant
|OCC043646
|Garage Experts
|3699 Ives Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|04/28/2026 – Flooring Contractor
|OCC043660
|GA Law Enforcement Executive Dev Seminar
|3350 Riverwood Pkwy SE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/29/2026 – Nonprofit
|OCC043633
|Green Z Remodeling LLC
|2407 Shadowood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/27/2026 – Flooring Contractor
|OCC043665
|Hallmark Homecare
|531 Roselane #400-187, Marietta, GA 30060
|04/30/2026 – Management Consultant
|CON001706
|HJC Electrical Contractors Inc
|109 Midway Rd, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/30/2026 – Electrical Contractor
|OCC043679
|Homecare Solutions
|2248 Broadway #1558, New York, NY 10024
|04/30/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043668
|Iglesia Pentecostes Luz Del Divino Maestro
|126 Lakewood Rd, Marietta, GA 30008
|04/29/2026 – Religious Organization
|OCC043666
|K Jewel Repair
|3753 Austell Rd Ste 5311, Austell, GA 30106
|04/30/2026 – Janitorial Services
|OCC043675
|Locke Domestic Agency
|1634 Atlanta Rd, Marietta, GA 30060
|05/01/2026 – Employment Agency
|OCC043677
|Lumis Therapy Solutions
|5240 Flannery Chase, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/01/2026 – Physical Therapy
|OCC043670
|Medina Concrete LLC
|4611 Lindsey Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|04/30/2026 – Concrete Work
|OCC043662
|Motley 7 Brew
|111 W 39th St, Vancouver, WA 98660
|04/29/2026 – Coffee/Tea Store
|OCC043664
|Nail Care Spa of GA LLC
|4400 Roswell Rd Ste 130, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/30/2026 – Beauty Shop
|CON001701
|New Hope Builder Inc
|3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy Apt 20020, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/27/2026 – Building Contractor
|OCC043636
|Oil-Dash LLC
|1255 Roberts Blvd NW Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/27/2026 – Auto Repair
|OCC043651
|One 9 Athletics LLC
|3258 Lost Mill Trc, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/29/2026 – Sports Promotion
|OCC043645
|Patrick Smith (Sublime Painting)
|3462 Staci Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/28/2026 – Handy Man
|OCC043642
|PSM Investment Property LLC
|PO Box 2585, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|04/27/2026 – Personal Care Home
|OCC043667
|Puff Puf Pass Joint Venture Holdings
|1250 Atlanta Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30008
|04/30/2026 – Vitamin Store
|OCC043647
|Roxane’s Big Mama Cleaning Service
|3000 Windy Hill Rd Ste 26226, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/28/2026 – Janitorial Services
|OCC043672
|Showtime Fireworks LLC
|3390 Arbroath Dr, Douglasville, GA 30135
|05/01/2026 – Fireworks Dealer
|OCC043639
|Soho Data and Voice Inc
|3316A S Cobb Dr SE #291, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/27/2026 – IT Consultant
|OCC043632
|Sondra Langford
|2112 Glenridge Ct, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/27/2026 – Court Reporting
|OCC043641
|Spanish With Henry
|3803 Stonewall Ter SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/27/2026 – Programming Services
|OCC043673
|Speciality Tile ATL LLC
|1101 Eastside Dr #312, Marietta, GA 30060
|05/01/2026 – Flooring Contractor
|OCC043630
|Sports Clips GA 135 Shop
|4510 Chattahoochee Way SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/27/2026 – Beauty Shop
|OCC043649
|Sweet Erindipity Bakehouse
|1320 Levine Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|04/29/2026 – Cottage Food
|OCC043680
|The Law Office of Lawrence Nnebe
|1755 The Exchange SE #360F, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/30/2026 – Law Office
|OCC043655
|The Space Shop Self Storage
|5607 Glenridge Dr #200, Atlanta, GA 30342
|04/30/2026 – Self Storage
|OCC043654
|Tiny Hands Cleaning LLC
|2400 Herodian Way Ste 220, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/29/2026 – Janitorial Services
|OCC043674
|True Resources United LLC
|5530 Wind River Ln, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/01/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043676
|TWS Floor Covering LLC
|PO Box 520, Holly Springs, GA 30142
|04/30/2026 – Flooring Contractor
|OCC043650
|Vital Dash Logistics
|4521 Cavallon Way, Acworth, GA 30152
|04/29/2026 – Management Consultant
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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