New business licenses for the week ending May 1 span services, construction, and personal care

Cobb County’s latest round of business licenses reflects a steady mix of service-oriented startups, contractors, and small-scale personal care operations.

Health services, consulting, and home improvement businesses continue to dominate the landscape, alongside a noticeable number of beauty and wellness providers.

Several entries point to ongoing demand in residential and commercial support services, including remodeling, flooring, electrical work, and janitorial services.

There’s also a diverse showing of niche and specialty ventures—from a cottage food bakehouse to a fireworks dealer and a law office. Nonprofits and community-oriented organizations also appear in the mix.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

New Business Licenses

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043631 2744 George Busbee Pkwy Bldg Owner 800 Richmond Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 30068 04/27/2026 – Office Space Rental OCC043663 ACARE Services 2050 Austell Rd Apt E1, Marietta, GA 30008 04/29/2026 – Health and Allied Services CON001704 AIM Clear Systems LLC 4375 Lippencott Ln, Acworth, GA 30101 04/29/2026 – Low Voltage Contractor OCC043653 Alexis Re’Na Enterprise 2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy Ste 36, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/29/2026 – Hair Braiding OCC043648 All Remodeling Services LLC 4040 Ebenezer Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 04/28/2026 – Handy Man OCC043657 Always Blue Software 3344 Cobb Pkwy Ste 200 #1057, Acworth, GA 30101 04/30/2026 – Computer/Data Processing Consultant OCC043638 Amber Paths 3339 Acorn Falls Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 04/27/2026 – Education Consultant CON001703 Beatty Construction Inc 1583 Early Winter Dr, Marietta, GA 30064 04/27/2026 – Building Contractor OCC043681 BFG TC LLC 565 Northside Dr SW Ste 202, Atlanta, GA 30310 04/30/2026 – Office Space Rental OCC043637 Bohling Protective Services LLC 2323 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/27/2026 – Security Services OCC043659 Brightside Companions 1640 Powers Ferry Rd Bldg 11 #324, Marietta, GA 30067 04/30/2026 – Health Services OCC043678 CETC 2001 Oakley Tr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 05/01/2026 – Education Consultant OCC043652 Cook Environmental Services LLC 2644 Overlake Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127 04/29/2026 – Handy Man OCC043644 DBB Studios 70 Perimeter Center E #2218, Atlanta, GA 30346 04/28/2026 – Hair Braiding OCC043658 Design Art Department Company 1790 Old Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 04/30/2026 – Graphic Design OCC043671 Digital Car Audio 2300 Shallowford Rd #2, Marietta, GA 30066 05/01/2026 – Auto Accessories OCC043669 East Cobb Beauty LLC 2900 Delk Rd SE #17, Marietta, GA 30067 04/30/2026 – Beauty Shop OCC043643 Estes and Estes Engineering Inc 4116 Brigade Trail, Kennesaw, GA 30152 04/28/2026 – Engineering Firm OCC043634 Feminine Essence Co LLC 1820 The Exchange #550, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/27/2026 – Marketing Consultant OCC043646 Garage Experts 3699 Ives Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30152 04/28/2026 – Flooring Contractor OCC043660 GA Law Enforcement Executive Dev Seminar 3350 Riverwood Pkwy SE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/29/2026 – Nonprofit OCC043633 Green Z Remodeling LLC 2407 Shadowood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/27/2026 – Flooring Contractor OCC043665 Hallmark Homecare 531 Roselane #400-187, Marietta, GA 30060 04/30/2026 – Management Consultant CON001706 HJC Electrical Contractors Inc 109 Midway Rd, Marietta, GA 30064 04/30/2026 – Electrical Contractor OCC043679 Homecare Solutions 2248 Broadway #1558, New York, NY 10024 04/30/2026 – Health Services OCC043668 Iglesia Pentecostes Luz Del Divino Maestro 126 Lakewood Rd, Marietta, GA 30008 04/29/2026 – Religious Organization OCC043666 K Jewel Repair 3753 Austell Rd Ste 5311, Austell, GA 30106 04/30/2026 – Janitorial Services OCC043675 Locke Domestic Agency 1634 Atlanta Rd, Marietta, GA 30060 05/01/2026 – Employment Agency OCC043677 Lumis Therapy Solutions 5240 Flannery Chase, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/01/2026 – Physical Therapy OCC043670 Medina Concrete LLC 4611 Lindsey Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 04/30/2026 – Concrete Work OCC043662 Motley 7 Brew 111 W 39th St, Vancouver, WA 98660 04/29/2026 – Coffee/Tea Store OCC043664 Nail Care Spa of GA LLC 4400 Roswell Rd Ste 130, Marietta, GA 30062 04/30/2026 – Beauty Shop CON001701 New Hope Builder Inc 3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy Apt 20020, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/27/2026 – Building Contractor OCC043636 Oil-Dash LLC 1255 Roberts Blvd NW Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/27/2026 – Auto Repair OCC043651 One 9 Athletics LLC 3258 Lost Mill Trc, Marietta, GA 30062 04/29/2026 – Sports Promotion OCC043645 Patrick Smith (Sublime Painting) 3462 Staci Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30066 04/28/2026 – Handy Man OCC043642 PSM Investment Property LLC PO Box 2585, Powder Springs, GA 30127 04/27/2026 – Personal Care Home OCC043667 Puff Puf Pass Joint Venture Holdings 1250 Atlanta Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30008 04/30/2026 – Vitamin Store OCC043647 Roxane’s Big Mama Cleaning Service 3000 Windy Hill Rd Ste 26226, Marietta, GA 30067 04/28/2026 – Janitorial Services OCC043672 Showtime Fireworks LLC 3390 Arbroath Dr, Douglasville, GA 30135 05/01/2026 – Fireworks Dealer OCC043639 Soho Data and Voice Inc 3316A S Cobb Dr SE #291, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/27/2026 – IT Consultant OCC043632 Sondra Langford 2112 Glenridge Ct, Marietta, GA 30062 04/27/2026 – Court Reporting OCC043641 Spanish With Henry 3803 Stonewall Ter SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/27/2026 – Programming Services OCC043673 Speciality Tile ATL LLC 1101 Eastside Dr #312, Marietta, GA 30060 05/01/2026 – Flooring Contractor OCC043630 Sports Clips GA 135 Shop 4510 Chattahoochee Way SE, Marietta, GA 30067 04/27/2026 – Beauty Shop OCC043649 Sweet Erindipity Bakehouse 1320 Levine Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 04/29/2026 – Cottage Food OCC043680 The Law Office of Lawrence Nnebe 1755 The Exchange SE #360F, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/30/2026 – Law Office OCC043655 The Space Shop Self Storage 5607 Glenridge Dr #200, Atlanta, GA 30342 04/30/2026 – Self Storage OCC043654 Tiny Hands Cleaning LLC 2400 Herodian Way Ste 220, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/29/2026 – Janitorial Services OCC043674 True Resources United LLC 5530 Wind River Ln, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/01/2026 – Health Services OCC043676 TWS Floor Covering LLC PO Box 520, Holly Springs, GA 30142 04/30/2026 – Flooring Contractor OCC043650 Vital Dash Logistics 4521 Cavallon Way, Acworth, GA 30152 04/29/2026 – Management Consultant

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.