Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday May 15 to Sunday, May 17

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, May 15, 2026 to Sunday, May 17, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.
Friday, May 15
Powder Springs Seafood Festival
Venue: Thurman Springs Park
Time: All day
Address: 4485 Pineview Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Cost: Not listed
Seafood, artisan and market vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly festivities in downtown Powder Springs.
Marietta Greek Festival
Venue: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
Time: 4-10:30 p.m.
Address: 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Cost: Admission is $5 and children under 12 are free. This year the festival is offering special online ticket packages that include free admission, as well as other substantial coupon deals. The festival also donates a portion of its proceeds to local charities. Visit this link for cost of other packages.
A three-day celebration of Greek food, desserts, music, dancing, traditions and culture.
Bats & Bites
Venue: Truist Park
Date: May 15
Address: 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Cost: $150; $125 for A-List Members
A pregame food and ballpark experience with a guided tour, food samples, a signature drink, batting practice viewing and a former Braves player appearance.
Acworth Farmers Market
Venue: Logan Farm Park
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Address: 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth, GA 30101
Cost: Free
Shop Georgia-grown produce, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams, plants and other market items.
Drag Bingo
Venue: Schoolhouse Brewing
Date: May 15
Address: 840 Franklin Court SE, Marietta, GA 30067
Cost: Not listed (see link above)
Twisted Drag Bingo returns with bingo, laughs and performances hosted by Brent Star.
Art of the Cocktail
Venue: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Address: 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Cost: $10; free for members
Enjoy a specialty cocktail, full bar offerings, live music and hors d’oeuvres in the museum galleries.
Footloose: The Musical
Venue: Strand Theatre
Time: 8 p.m.
Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060
Cost: Cost varies, visit the link above for options
The Strand presents the stage musical featuring 1980s hits including “Footloose,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Almost Paradise.”
African American Distinguished Georgia Writers Exhibit
Venue: Gritters Library
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Address: 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Age range: All ages
Cost: Free
A traveling exhibit highlighting influential Georgia writers Alice Walker, Jean Toomer and Raymond Andrews.
Bingocize
Venue: South Cobb Regional Library
Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Address: 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA 30126
Age range: Adults 18+; seniors 60+
Cost: Free
A wellness workshop combining exercise, health education, trivia, music and bingo.
Saturday, May 16
Powder Springs Seafood Festival
Venue: Thurman Springs Park
Time: All day
Address: 4485 Pineview Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Cost: Free for the event, vendor prices vary
Seafood, artisan and market vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly festivities in downtown Powder Springs.
Marietta Greek Festival
Venue: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
Time: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Address: 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Cost: Admission is $5 and children under 12 are free. This year the festival is offering special online ticket packages that include free admission, as well as other substantial coupon deals. The festival also donates a portion of its proceeds to local charities. Visit this link for cost of other packages.
A three-day celebration of Greek food, desserts, music, dancing, traditions and culture.
Acworth Farmers Market
Venue: Logan Farm Park
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Address: 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth, GA 30101
Cost: Free, cost of produce varies
Shop Georgia-grown produce, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams, plants and other market items.
Footloose: The Musical
Venue: Strand Theatre
Time: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060
Cost: Cost varies (visit link above for options)
The Strand presents the stage musical featuring 1980s hits including “Footloose,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Almost Paradise.”
Tax and Social Security Seminar
Venue: North Cobb Regional Library
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Address: 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Age range: Adults 18+
Jason Kehler with EPHAS Financial discusses taxes and answers Social Security questions.
Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers
Venue: Mountain View Regional Library
Time: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Address: 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Age range: Adults 18+; seniors 60+
Bring a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, needlepoint or cross-stitch and meet other crafters.
Dungeons and Dragons
Venue: West Cobb Regional Library
Time: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Address: 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Age range: Adults only
A volunteer-run tabletop role-playing game program for adults.
Sunday, May 17
Powder Springs Seafood Festival
Venue: Thurman Springs Park
Time: All day
Address: 4485 Pineview Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Cost: Event is free, cost of vendor items varies
Seafood, artisan and market vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly festivities in downtown Powder Springs.
Marietta Greek Festival
Venue: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Address: 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Cost: Not listed
A three-day celebration of Greek food, desserts, music, dancing, traditions and culture.
Footloose: The Musical
Venue: Strand Theatre
Time: 3 p.m.
Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060
Cost: Cost varies (visit link above for options)
The Strand presents the stage musical featuring 1980s hits including “Footloose,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Almost Paradise.”
Open Draw – Nude Model
Venue: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Address: 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Age range: 18+ only
Cost: $12 in advance; $17 onsite, pending availability
Practice figure drawing from a live nude model in a session with varied poses.
Be the first to comment on "Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday May 15 to Sunday, May 17"