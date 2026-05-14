Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday May 15 to Sunday, May 17

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, May 15, 2026 to Sunday, May 17, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.

Friday, May 15

Powder Springs Seafood Festival

Venue: Thurman Springs Park

Time: All day

Address: 4485 Pineview Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Cost: Not listed

Seafood, artisan and market vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly festivities in downtown Powder Springs.

Marietta Greek Festival

Venue: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

Time: 4-10:30 p.m.

Address: 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Cost: Admission is $5 and children under 12 are free. This year the festival is offering special online ticket packages that include free admission, as well as other substantial coupon deals. The festival also donates a portion of its proceeds to local charities. Visit this link for cost of other packages.



A three-day celebration of Greek food, desserts, music, dancing, traditions and culture.

Bats & Bites

Venue: Truist Park

Date: May 15

Address: 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Cost: $150; $125 for A-List Members

A pregame food and ballpark experience with a guided tour, food samples, a signature drink, batting practice viewing and a former Braves player appearance.

Acworth Farmers Market

Venue: Logan Farm Park

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Address: 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Cost: Free

Shop Georgia-grown produce, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams, plants and other market items.

Drag Bingo

Venue: Schoolhouse Brewing

Date: May 15

Address: 840 Franklin Court SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Cost: Not listed (see link above)

Twisted Drag Bingo returns with bingo, laughs and performances hosted by Brent Star.

Art of the Cocktail

Venue: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Address: 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: $10; free for members

Enjoy a specialty cocktail, full bar offerings, live music and hors d’oeuvres in the museum galleries.

Footloose: The Musical

Venue: Strand Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: Cost varies, visit the link above for options

The Strand presents the stage musical featuring 1980s hits including “Footloose,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Almost Paradise.”

African American Distinguished Georgia Writers Exhibit

Venue: Gritters Library

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Age range: All ages

Cost: Free

A traveling exhibit highlighting influential Georgia writers Alice Walker, Jean Toomer and Raymond Andrews.

Bingocize

Venue: South Cobb Regional Library

Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Address: 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Age range: Adults 18+; seniors 60+

Cost: Free

A wellness workshop combining exercise, health education, trivia, music and bingo.

Saturday, May 16

Powder Springs Seafood Festival

Venue: Thurman Springs Park

Time: All day

Address: 4485 Pineview Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Cost: Free for the event, vendor prices vary

Seafood, artisan and market vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly festivities in downtown Powder Springs.

Marietta Greek Festival

Venue: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

Time: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Address: 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Cost: Admission is $5 and children under 12 are free. This year the festival is offering special online ticket packages that include free admission, as well as other substantial coupon deals. The festival also donates a portion of its proceeds to local charities. Visit this link for cost of other packages.



A three-day celebration of Greek food, desserts, music, dancing, traditions and culture.

Acworth Farmers Market

Venue: Logan Farm Park

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Address: 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Cost: Free, cost of produce varies

Shop Georgia-grown produce, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams, plants and other market items.

Footloose: The Musical

Venue: Strand Theatre

Time: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: Cost varies (visit link above for options)

The Strand presents the stage musical featuring 1980s hits including “Footloose,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Almost Paradise.”

Tax and Social Security Seminar

Venue: North Cobb Regional Library

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Address: 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Age range: Adults 18+

Jason Kehler with EPHAS Financial discusses taxes and answers Social Security questions.

Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers

Venue: Mountain View Regional Library

Time: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Age range: Adults 18+; seniors 60+

Bring a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, needlepoint or cross-stitch and meet other crafters.

Dungeons and Dragons

Venue: West Cobb Regional Library

Time: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Address: 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Age range: Adults only

A volunteer-run tabletop role-playing game program for adults.

Sunday, May 17

Powder Springs Seafood Festival

Venue: Thurman Springs Park

Time: All day

Address: 4485 Pineview Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Cost: Event is free, cost of vendor items varies

Seafood, artisan and market vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly festivities in downtown Powder Springs.

Marietta Greek Festival

Venue: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Cost: Not listed

A three-day celebration of Greek food, desserts, music, dancing, traditions and culture.

Footloose: The Musical

Venue: Strand Theatre

Time: 3 p.m.

Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: Cost varies (visit link above for options)

The Strand presents the stage musical featuring 1980s hits including “Footloose,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Almost Paradise.”

Open Draw – Nude Model

Venue: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Address: 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Age range: 18+ only

Cost: $12 in advance; $17 onsite, pending availability

Practice figure drawing from a live nude model in a session with varied poses.