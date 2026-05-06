Cobb County Property Taxes: A Quiz

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A drawing of a house with the word Taxes on it

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 6, 2026

The Courier is developing a series called Cobb County Explained to help educate county residents about how important institutions here work.

One of the entries in this series is “Cobb County Explained: How property taxes work in Cobb County“.

As a companion to that article we’ve prepared the quiz below. If you read the article carefully you should be able to do well on the quiz, but if it takes a while for the information to sink in, feel free to re-read the article and take the quiz as many times as you like.

For more information about how Cobb County property taxes work, follow this link to a FAQ on the Cobb County Tax Commissioner website.

But for now, here’s the quiz!

1.

In Georgia, what percentage of a property’s fair market value is used to determine its assessed value for taxation?

2.

What is the name of the tax rate local governments apply to a property’s assessed value to calculate the tax bill?

3.

Who determines your home’s fair market value each year using sales data and market trends?

4.

Name another way besides property taxes that Cobb County raises revenue

5.

Name one more way the county can raise revenue, which is also raised by cities within their jurisdictions


 

Read more from the series Cobb County Explained

Entries in the series to date

Read the Introduction to the series by following this link.

Government

Growth & Development

Public Safety & Courts

Taxes & Money

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