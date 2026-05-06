Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, May 6, 2026, with a high near 81 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to possible flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:47 am, 66 °F L: 65 ° H: 68 ° Feels like 66 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 84 % Pressure: 1014 mb 8 mph SSW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:44 am Sunset: 8:25 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. High near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”