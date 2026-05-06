Fatal crash on I-75 as SUV hits disabled CobbLinc bus

Two people were killed in an early Tuesday crash on I-75 in North Cobb.

Cobb police say it began with a CobbLinc bus becoming disabled and in Lane 4 of I-75 northbound just south of the I-575 interchange.

Authorities say say a 2023 Kia Telluride also traveling northbound smashed into the rear of the bus, then was redirected to the west and crashed into a 2016 Honda Civic also headed Northbound.

The passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kia driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver later succumbed to those injuries at a local hospital.Their next of kin had not been notified as of the time the police public information release was distributed.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.