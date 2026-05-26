Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Flood Watch that remains in effect through late this evening for west Georgia and much of north Georgia as locally heavy rainfall will lead to increased chances for flash flooding. A few storms could also become strong to severe and capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:38 am, 70 °F L: 68 ° H: 71 ° Feels like 71 °F ° mist Humidity: 96 % Pressure: 1018 mb 8 mph SE Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 4 mi Sunrise: 6:30 am Sunset: 8:40 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. High near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”