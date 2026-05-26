How much do you know about Acworth?

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The words "Quiz Time" in large cartoon font

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 26, 2026

By Larry Felton Johnson

Cobb County has seven cities within it, and some of these quizzes will focus on individual cities.

Today the quiz takes on the City of Acworth, Cobb’s northernmost city.

Each quiz in this series will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging productively with the community.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

1.

In 1907 a group of Acworth residents, unhappy with services from Cobb County, proposed this solution

2.

A modern Christmas tradition had its origin in Acworth. What was that tradition?

3.

Which Acworth city park on a lake hosts a large annual Independence Day fireworks display?

4.

Who is the police chief of Acworth?

5.

Who is the mayor of Acworth?


 

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

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