How much do you know about Acworth?

By Larry Felton Johnson
Cobb County has seven cities within it, and some of these quizzes will focus on individual cities.
Today the quiz takes on the City of Acworth, Cobb’s northernmost city.
Each quiz in this series will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging productively with the community.
After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.
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