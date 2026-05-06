Stratton Library Branch reopens

Photo above from the Cobb County website: public domain

By Mark Woolsey

A popular Cobb County Library branch has reopened its doors following a months-long interior makeover.

The Stratton library branch at 1100 Powder Springs Road now sports two private study rooms for small collaborations , intensely focused work and virtual meetings. The improvements also include significant upgrades to the library’s community room and staff work zones.

New carpeting, updated furniture and what’s being described as a “contemporary color palette.” round out the improvements.

The half-million-dollar project weas paid for by money generated from the 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

The branch is named in honor of JoAnne P. Stratton, who headed the library system from 1968 to 1974, the same year the Stratton branch opened its doors.

A formal ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. May 13.