Watch: 8 Health Insurance Terms You Should Know

This video hosted by Jackie Fortiér, produced by Lexi Krupp, illustrated by Oona Zenda, and animated by Hannah Norman, was first produced in KFF Health News, reposted with permission.

May 11, 2026

Health insurance in the U.S. is notoriously confusing. So we’re covering the basics to make navigating your plan a little easier. We explain the difference between a deductible and an out-of-pocket limit, define copay and coinsurance, and point out where surprise bills can get you in trouble, from out-of-network providers to prior authorizations.

Read more coverage from our “Bill of the Month,” “Health Care Helpline,” and “Priced Out” series:

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

This article first appeared on KFF Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.