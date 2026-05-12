Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 12:16 pm, 67 °F L: 65 ° H: 68 ° Feels like 66 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 54 % Pressure: 1022 mb 14 mph E Wind Gust: 25 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:39 am Sunset: 8:30 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”