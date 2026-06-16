The City of Smyrna is one of the largest and most economically vibrant cities in Cobb County. But how much do you know about it? This is a new version about the city. We’ve periodically published the old one, and thought it was time for some fresh questions.

Below we’ve posted a five-question quiz, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

If you enjoy this quiz, you should subscribe to the Cobb Courier’s free daily newsletter, where you get not only additional short daily quizzes Monday through Thursday, but links to articles from the Cobb County Courier and other news sources.

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1. What nickname is commonly used for the City of Smyrna? The Peach City The Dogwood City The Jonquil City The Magnolia City 2. Approximately how many residents call Smyrna home? 18,000 35,000 More than 56,000 More than 100,000 3. Keep Smyrna Beautiful originally began in 1984 under what name? Smyrna Greenways Association Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc Friends of Smyrna Parks Cobb Environmental Coalition 4. Which of the following is one of Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s primary focus areas? Expanding public transit Building sports complexes End Littering Historic preservation 5. Who is the current mayor of Smyrna? Steve Tumlin Max Bacon Derek Norton Lisa Cupid Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5