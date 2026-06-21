Acworth Reports Cyberattack on City Systems

By Mark Woolsey

The City of Acworth says it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack earlier this month.

City officials saying in a news release the incident happened on Monday, June 8 and that that certain computer systems were impacted.

Officials say that as soon as the intrusion was detected, the city engaged cybersecurity professionals and notified law enforcement.

Acworth city hall says they can’t share additional information right now, but that efforts continue to find the perpetrators. In the meantime, officials say their systems have been restored and day-to-day operations aren’t being affected.