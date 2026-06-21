Lockheed Martin’s Air Force Plant 6 Celebrates 75 Years in Marietta

Photo above: A crowd gathers around the massive Lockheed Martin C-5 at the 75th anniversary of the Marietta Air Force Plant 6 (Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

By Larry Felton Johnson

The Lockheed Martin Marietta plant, also known as Air Force Plant 6, celebrated its 75th anniversary last Wednesday. The gathering included Lockheed Martin leadership, elected officials, military personnel, and hundreds of workers from the plant.

Left to right: O.J. Sanchez, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics president, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and Trish Pagan, Lockheed Martin vice president of Air Mobility and Maritime Missions and general manager, Marietta site, pose for a photo at the 75th Anniversary celebration for the Lockheed Martin Marietta site, June 17, 2026, Photo provided by Lockheed Martin

A C-5, a C-130J, and an F-22 were nearby as a backdrop to the ceremony.

In 1951 the company took over the massive site occupied by the Bell Bomber plant during World War II, and began decades of producing aircraft ranging from the F-22 fighter, to the massive C-5, to the current primary product produced by the plant, the versatile C-130J Super Hercules. The facility also manufactures the center wing assembly for the F-35 fighter.

According to Lockheed Martin, the Marietta site and its C-130 production line holds the world record as the longest continuously running military aircraft production line in history.

Patricia “Trish” Pagan, Lockheed Martin’s Vice President for Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, and the site manager for the Marietta plant, introduced the assembled public officials and then talked about the significance of the plant.

“Today we celebrate far more than an anniversary,” she said. “We celebrate a legacy, a legacy of purpose and progress, a place that has evolved alongside the needs of this nation.”

“We also celebrate our people, the heart of the hardware,” she said. “Those who have strengthened the foundation of this site for decades, each with a passion, a legacy, and a voice that we’ve chosen to share with you today.”

“The current C-130J Super Hercules delivers new capabilities across 20 mission sets and provides its performance in the world’s most demanding environments,” she said. “Our legacy extends beyond a single platform. From the air dominance of our F22 rafter to the strategic airlift of our C5 Galaxy and Supergalaxy, the maritime vigilance of our P3 Orion, and the precision built F-35 center wing. Marietta has been the forefront of aerospace icons and to span airlift, maritime and air dominance missions.”

“Today we celebrate a journey that began in 1951, a legacy that continues to grow and shape the future of aerospace and our national security,” said Pagan.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia’s 11th Congressional District said, “When you look at where we are as a nation today, 250 years, our semisesquicentennial. Lockheed Martin has been a part of almost one third of that time period.”

“That is amazing,” he said. “Now we see the hardware behind us, which has played a pivotal role in preserving our freedom and our liberty.”

“We see the uniformed members of our armed forces, they are the pivotal moment and the pivotal decision in stepping up and defending our freedom,” said Loudermilk. “But these aircraft, they don’t build themselves. Every rivet, every bolt, every tube, every aspect of each one of these aircraft is another component of securing our freedom and our liberty. And I just want to say thank you to every person here because it is because of you that we can answer that question that we started this entire ceremony with is yes, that star spangled banner still waves over the home of the free and the brave.”

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics President O.J. Sanchez took the stage and said, “75 years truly is more than just an anniversary.”

“It’s a reminder that for three quarters of a century, the people of Marietta have shaped American air power and we see that behind us and it truly is amazing when we look at it all together,” he said. “Generations of engineers, artisans, technicians … have dedicated their talents and their time to something larger than themselves, supporting those who serve and strengthen the security of our nation and its allies.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who attended the celebration with his wife Marty Kemp, said, “Generations of Georgians have built successful careers on these grounds, supporting their families and unlocking new opportunities thanks to quality jobs offered by Lockheed Martin …”.

“That enduring impact has been a key driver of this community’s growth and the numbers simply speak for themselves,” he said. “Just since 2019 when I first took office, Lockheed Martin has added over 1,200 jobs at this facility alone.”

“That is a 25% increase, but the positive impacts of the work you do here don’t stop at the Cobb County border or even the Metro Atlanta region,” Kemp said. “Aerospace products are Georgia’s top export thanks in large part to the work of Lockheed Martin. In fact, according to the most recent figures, this industry generates over $23.9 billion of GDP annually.”

“That includes iconic aircraft like the C130J Super Hercules, which was recently named the coolest thing made in Georgia. And the impacts of the work done here are not just economic,” said Kemp. “The hard working men and women who labor on this site directly support our national security and the safety of our allies around the world by protecting our freedoms both at home and abroad.”

“You’re ensuring generations after you can enjoy the same economic opportunity and safety that we all do today, just like those who came before you,” said Kemp.

After the ceremony, the Courier spoke with Matt Tyler, a 14-year employee at the plant who is the program manager for the C-5.

“What that really means is oversight of our support for the Air Force and their continued sustainment of the aircraft. It’s a challenge,” he said.

Tyler said that the C-5 ended production in 1990, and the current target for ending it’s sustainment is 2050.

“There’s a lot of intensive engineering that goes on to keep tackling the problems that come up with an aging airframe,” Tyler said. “So we’re willing partners with the Air Force to keep them flying.”

Tyler said that as the original manufacturer, the Marietta plant has the deep knowledge and documentation need to support customers who have C-5s. He said Lockheed Martin also helps customers who need parts that are no longer available find suppliers.

The Courier asked the role of C-5s that are still in use. Tyler said that “it is a volume displacement thing,” where there’s a need to move something really large in a situation where ships would be too slow.