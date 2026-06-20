Atlanta Ballet Returns to the Fox Theatre to Present Cinderella for One Weekend Only This Fall

Photo above: Glass slipper scene from a past Atlanta Ballet production of Cinderella, provided by the Atlanta Ballet

Tickets on sale for Atlanta Ballet 2’s limited three-performance run of the beloved fairytale at the city’s iconic theatre

ATLANTA (June 19, 2026) – Atlanta Ballet is set to return to the Fox Theatre for the first time since 2019 as Atlanta Ballet 2 presents three performances of Cinderella. For one weekend only, Oct. 16-17, dancers from Atlanta Ballet 2 and the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education will perform one of the world’s most beloved fairy tales on the city’s iconic stage, marking an exclusive homecoming for the company.

Cinderella tells the timeless story of kindness, perseverance and the search for true love. Part of Atlanta Ballet’s family ballet series, the one-hour, family-friendly production is designed to introduce young audiences to the art of ballet, transporting them into a world of enchantment through immersive storytelling, vibrant costumes, imaginative sets and beloved characters.

“Having the opportunity to perform at The Fox is very meaningful for our Atlanta Ballet 2 dancers,” said Gennadi Nedvigin, artistic director of Atlanta Ballet. “The theatre with its whimsical decor is deeply rooted in Atlanta’s cultural history and returning there with Cinderella allows us to share a timeless story with new generations in the magical environment.”

Choreographed by Bruce Wells, this version of Cinderella blends classical choreography with narration to suit audiences of all ages. Wells is internationally acclaimed for his role as a former soloist with New York City Ballet, where he performed works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Frederick Ashton and Anthony Tudor. Audiences may also recognize Wells’ previous Atlanta Ballet 2 works, including Beauty and the Beast, Swan Princess and Snow White.

While the Fox Theatre engagement offers audiences an opportunity to see Atlanta Ballet perform on one of the city’s most iconic stages, the company’s primary performance home will remain the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Following the October performances, all Atlanta Ballet productions, including the annual Nutcracker, will continue to be presented at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

For more information and to purchase Fox Theatre pre-sale tickets, visit www.atlantaballet.com

Public ticket sales begin June 19.

About Atlanta Ballet:

Founded in 1929, Atlanta Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the country and the official state Ballet of Georgia. Atlanta Ballet’s eclectic repertoire spans ballet history, highlighted by beloved classics and inventive originals. After 96 seasons, Atlanta Ballet continues its commitment to share and educate audiences on the empowering joy of dance. In 1996, Atlanta Ballet opened the Centre for Dance Education, which is dedicated to nurturing young dancers while providing an outlet for adults to express their creativity. Atlanta Ballet’s roots remain firmly grounded in the Atlanta community and continue to play a vital role in the city’s cultural growth and revitalization. For more information, visit www.atlantaballet.com, follow us on Instagram @atlantaballet, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atlantaballet .

About the Fox Theatre:

The Fox Theatre is one of Atlanta’s premier venues for live entertainment, welcoming more than 200 performances a year in its 4,665-seat theatre. From concerts to ballets, comedy, and movies, the historic venue attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually. The theatre also hosts over 100 annual private events such as wedding receptions, trade shows, corporate meetings, and association functions in two stunning ballrooms. The Fox’s premium Marquee Club presented by Lexus is a 10,000 sq. ft, three-story luxury lounge accessible to all Club Level ticket holders or annual members of the Fox Theatre.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, the Fox Theatre stands today as a fiercely protected landmark and a nationally acclaimed theatre. In alignment with its guiding principles, the Fox Theatre is committed to fostering an environment rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion—onstage, backstage, and throughout the staff and guest experience.