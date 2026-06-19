Sandwiched Between Caring for Kids and Aging Parents? Reach Out for Resources

Are you juggling the responsibilities of raising children and having aging parents?

Navigating that role can come with new responsibilities, stressors, and unexpected expenses, but claiming the caregiver identity can help. Researchers have found that people who identify as caregivers are more likely to use support services and feel a sense of community with others.

KFF Health News correspondent Cara Anthony joined WAMU’s Health Hub on June 17 to share her experiences as a parent with aging parents.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

This article first appeared on KFF Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.